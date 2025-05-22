Eight foreigners detained for illegal street food sales in Bangkok

Crackdown targets unlicensed vendors as police tighten grip on foreign-run street stalls

Eight foreigners, consisting of one Turkish national and seven from Myanmar, were detained for illegally selling street food on Khao San Road and Rambuttri Road in Bangkok. The operation was a collaboration between Immigration Division 1 and Chanasongkram Police Station.

This initiative aimed to address the issue of foreigners working without proper authorisation in Bangkok’s major tourist areas. The focus was on identifying businesses and vendors potentially breaching immigration and labour laws, with particular attention to activities related to human trafficking and the exploitation of foreign workers.

Officials discovered foreigners involved in selling food items such as rotis, kebabs, ice cream, and fruit juice on the streets or from storefronts. Among those apprehended, seven were Myanmar nationals.

Four lacked passports, leading officials to suspect they were illegal migrants, and they faced charges of either unlawful entry or working without a permit.

The remaining suspects had been granted special permission to stay under a cabinet resolution but had not renewed their work permit equivalents, resulting in charges of overstaying.

The Turkish man, identified only as Muhammed, was running a well-known Turkish ice cream stand famous for its entertaining service. He was on a tourist visa and was charged with working illegally.

All eight suspects were detained and transferred to the appropriate officials for further legal action. Immigration police reiterated their dedication to ongoing inspections in Bangkok to curb illegal employment and ensure adherence to immigration laws, reported Bangkok Post.

In similar news, Labour Minister Pipat Ratchakitprakarn has affirmed a continued crackdown on illegal foreign labour in Chon Buri, prompted by complaints about unauthorised employment.

On March 26, the Tri-Thai Protectors special task force was mobilised to inspect Chinese-owned businesses in Si Racha district. This action followed growing concerns over illegal foreign workers operating in the area.

Led by Inspector General Pichet Thongphun and Police Lieutenant Colonel Amnat Chooklin, the eastern task force, joined by officials from the Department of Employment, carried out checks in Bo Win subdistrict.

