Baby Hawksbill turtle rescued from marine debris at Rawai Beach

A baby Hawksbill turtle was rescued from a heap of marine debris washed ashore at Rawai Beach. The young turtle was discovered yesterday, July 28, by staff from Rawai Municipality, who promptly notified the Sireetarn Marine Endangered Animals Rescue Centre, under the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR).

Weighing 1.8 kilogrammes and with a shell measuring 27.5 centimetres wide and 31.5 centimetres long, the turtle was found in a weak state. Marine biologists assessed the turtle’s body condition score (BCS) at 2/5, indicating it was relatively malnourished.

Upon examination, a deep, necrotic wound was found on the turtle’s front left flipper. The injury extended to the upper arm bone, causing muscle inflammation and a fractured bone.

Initial treatment was administered on-site before the turtle was transported to the Sireetarn Marine Endangered Animals Rescue Centre for further care and rehabilitation.

The turtle’s condition was quite severe, and immediate intervention was necessary to prevent further deterioration said a marine biologist from the rescue centre.

The rescue highlights the ongoing issue of marine pollution and its detrimental impact on marine life. The accumulation of marine trash on beaches and in the ocean presents a significant threat to various marine species, especially those that are already endangered, said the biologist.

“This incident underscores the urgent need to address marine pollution. We must take collective action to protect our marine ecosystems and the creatures that inhabit them.”

Marine biodiversity

The Sireetarn Marine Endangered Animals Rescue Centre, based at Cape Panwa, is dedicated to the conservation and rehabilitation of endangered marine animals. The centre’s efforts are crucial in the fight against the adverse effects of pollution on marine biodiversity.

As the rescued turtle undergoes care and rehabilitation, the centre hopes to eventually release it back into its natural habitat. This case serves as a reminder of the importance of environmental stewardship and the need for continued vigilance in protecting marine life from human-induced threats.

The situation at Rawai Beach is not isolated, as similar incidents of marine life entangled in debris are reported worldwide. Efforts to clean up beaches and reduce marine pollution are vital to safeguarding the health of marine ecosystems.

The Department of Marine and Coastal Resources continues to work closely with local municipalities and environmental organisations to address marine pollution. Initiatives include beach clean-ups, public awareness campaigns, and stricter regulations on waste disposal to mitigate the impact on marine life.

Marine biologists and environmentalists urge the public to contribute to these efforts by reducing plastic use, participating in clean-up activities, and supporting policies aimed at protecting the ocean. The rescue of the baby Hawksbill turtle at Rawai Beach is a poignant reminder of the delicate balance within marine ecosystems and the collective responsibility to maintain it, reported The Phuket News.