Thai wildlife rescuer remains comatose months after cobra bite

A Thai wildlife rescuer remains in a comatose state five months after being bitten by a king cobra. Nick Wildlife’s recent update reveals the extent of the challenges faced by Aun and his family.

A member of the Asoraphiphat rescue team, Jakrin Nilkamhaeng, was bitten by a king cobra in a vein, leading to severe complications. Despite five months passing since the incident, Jakrin’s condition has shown little improvement.

He is currently in a vegetative state, able to open his eyes but unresponsive to his surroundings. He has been moved back home, where his mother has left her job to provide constant care.

A Facebook page dedicated to wildlife updates, Nick Wildlife, has been sharing Jakrin’s progress. They explained that people frequently ask for updates on Aun’s condition. We try to provide them regularly, but sometimes posts are missed, leading to the misconception that there are no updates.

The severity of Jakrin’s condition is largely due to his heart stopping for over 30 minutes after the bite, causing significant brain damage, said the Nick Wildlife page.

“There is little improvement in his condition. Currently, Aun is at home, and his mother looks after him full-time. The prolonged period without a heartbeat has severely impacted his brain.”

The page administrator expressed the emotional toll of providing these updates, saying, Every time I answer questions about Aun, it brings back the painful memories of being present during those 30 minutes of resuscitation. It’s a difficult feeling to convey to those who weren’t there.

They also addressed the challenge of balancing frequent updates with the risk of appearing to seek attention. The administrator mentioned, If we post too often, people accuse us of seeking attention. If we post updates infrequently, some people don’t see them and complain. It’s a delicate balance.

Promoting safety

In response to the incident, the team has intensified their efforts to promote safety around snakes. They have initiated the SEP project to raise awareness of the dangers posed by snakes and to reduce the incidence of snake bites, the administrator said.

“What has happened motivates us to push for greater awareness of safety between humans and snakes. We’ve started the SEP project to highlight the dangers and reduce the risks of snake bites.”

The team’s dedication to raising awareness and preventing future incidents is a testament to their commitment, said the administrator.

“We don’t know how long we can keep this up, but we will do our best with the strength we have. Thank you.”

Jakrin’s situation remains critical, and his recovery journey is still ongoing. His story has touched many, sparking a wave of support and donations. The latest update emphasised the need for continued support and the importance of spreading awareness about the dangers of snake bites, reported Khaosod.