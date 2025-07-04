Andaman manhunt: Bomb suspects vanish, truck seized

Puntid Tantivangphaisal4 hours agoLast Updated: Friday, July 4, 2025
Thailand’s tourist heartlands are still reeling after last month’s coordinated bomb attacks in Krabi, Phang Nga and Phuket and the manhunt to catch the suspects is far from over.

Police have now arrested five of the 20 suspects believed to be behind the shocking explosions that sent locals and holidaymakers scrambling for cover in the Andaman coastal provinces.

Fifteen suspects remain on the run as investigators ramp up their search.

In a breakthrough on Wednesday, July 2, security forces tracked down a key piece of evidence — a silver Mitsubishi Triton pickup truck suspected of ferrying the bombers across southern Thailand.

“The vehicle was located hidden at a house in Village 5, Khlong Mai subdistrict, Yarang district, Pattani,” officials said in a statement.

The truck, bearing licence plate KorTor 5429 Pattani, was allegedly used to drive the group from Yarang district to Thepha district in Songkhla province before they switched to another vehicle to reach their targets.

While the pickup has been seized for further forensic examination, no arrests were made at the property. Investigators say the residents are not currently believed to have played a role, though that could change if new evidence emerges.

The Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC) Region 4 Forward Command moved quickly to reassure the public that police are working around the clock to track down the fugitives.

“All efforts are being made to bring those responsible to justice and to minimise any disruption to the community,” ISOC said.

The agency also issued a stern warning about the dangers of sharing unverified rumours.

“People should not spread unconfirmed reports,” an ISOC spokesperson said, referring to online claims that the homeowners where the truck was found were directly linked to the attacks.

Officials stressed that no such connection has been established and urged residents to rely only on updates from official sources, reported The Phuket News.

For accurate information, the public can call the ISOC hotline on 1341 or the 4th Army direct line on 06-1173-2999.

Spreading false information is a serious offence under Thailand’s Computer Crime Act 2017, punishable by up to one year in prison, a fine of up to 20,000 baht, or both.

Police encourage public cooperation to stop the spread of fake news and help maintain peace and trust in Thailand’s southern provinces.

