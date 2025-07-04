Doll and chain: Randy pensioner duped in 50k silicone sex doll scam

A lonely 70 year old man from Udon Thani has been left red-faced and out of pocket after splashing 50,000 baht on what he thought was the love of his life, a high-end silicone sex doll he spotted online. But instead of romance, he got rinsed by scammers, and is now warning others not to fall for the same saucy con.

Tony (not his real name), a retired contractor who spent over three decades working abroad, said he was lured in by a Facebook page offering “beautiful silicone dolls delivered nationwide.”

“I’d been back in Thailand just three months and was feeling a bit lonely. I’ve been single for 22 years. When I saw the doll, a stunning Eurasian model, I thought, maybe she could keep me company.”

The ad showed rows of sultry, lifelike dolls, boasting everything from adjustable limbs to “real-feel” skin. Tony said he was promised discreet delivery and even a discount if he transferred the full amount up front.

He wired 51,000 baht to the seller and waited eagerly for his silicone soulmate to arrive.

She never did.

“They stopped replying to my messages. No tracking number, no confirmation, nothing,” Tony said, holding up screenshots of his chat with the page admin. “That’s when I knew I’d been scammed.”

He plans to file a formal complaint with the Cyber Police in Udon Thani, bringing along his money transfer slip and the online conversation as evidence, reported komchadluek.

Sex toys and silicone dolls occupy a legal grey area in Thailand. Officially, the import and sale of sex toys remain banned under the Customs Act, with officials often classifying them as obscene items. However, in practice, enforcement is patchy. Online sellers continue to advertise everything from vibrators to full-body dolls on social media, with customers often taking a gamble.

In Tony’s case, it was a gamble he lost.

“I’m telling my story so others don’t get caught out. People laugh at me, but I’m just a man who was looking for company. Loneliness is no joke.”

He hopes his tale will encourage stricter oversight of online sales platforms and bring attention to the murky trade in adult products.

Online scams involving sex toys are on the rise, according to cybercrime experts, who warn that scammers often prey on the elderly or socially isolated.

“These fraudsters use fake profiles, stolen photos and false promises to reel in victims,” said a spokesperson for the Thai Cyber Police. “We urge the public to be cautious and report any suspicious sellers.”

As for Tony, he says he’s learned a painful lesson.

“Next time, I’ll think twice before clicking ‘order now.’”