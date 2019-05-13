21 injured in Nakhon Sawan bus accident | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Thailand

21 injured in Nakhon Sawan bus accident

2 hours ago

PHOTOS: ศูนย์อุบัติเหตุทุกพื้นที่ทั่วประเทศไทย

21 passengers travelling on a bus have sustained minor injuries in a bus accident in Nakhon Sawan early this morning. Nakhon Sawan is a province north of Bangkok in Central Thailand.

Tha Tako rescue workers were notified of the incident on Baan Khao Noi – Panomrok Road in Tha Tako District in Nakhon Sawan just after midnight.

Emergency responders arrived at the scene to find the bus overturned on the side of the road. There were a total of 43 passengers on the bus and 21 passengers had sustained minor injuries and taken to the Tha Tako Hospital.

Police are speaking to passengers and the driver to ascertain how the bus ended up running off the road.

Bangkok

Patient reveals he contracted HIV from donated blood

55 mins ago

May 13, 2019

“We are continuously improving the screening process for donated blood.”

A young Thai-Japanese man has contracted HIV via a blood transfusion given as part of his leukaemia treatment at a Bangkok private hospital 15 years ago.

But Bumrungrad International Hospital, where the man received treatment for years, says the infected blood came from Thai Red Cross Society and it was likely the anonymous donor was in a “window period” – before it was possible to detect HIV in the blood. The case has nevertheless triggered alarm and public questions over the safety of blood provided by hospitals and the Red Cross.

The 24 year old man decided to make his predicament public only because he’d been barred from medical services at the hospital. His parents chose not to sue when his infection was detected because Bumrungrad administrators promised to take the best possible care of him.

But after a decade of free treatments at the hospital, the family decided to switch to herbal medication, but the results were unsatisfactory so they returned to the hospital, only to be told the patient should seek treatment under the 30 baht universal healthcare scheme.

“My son has had leukaemia since he was nine and so far we’ve spent nearly 7 million baht on his treatments.”

Her son initially received chemotherapy at Bumrungrad but his white-blood-cell count was low and 14 blood transfusions followed.

“His condition improved with the transfusions, but after the 12th bag of blood, he suddenly started deteriorating,” the mother recounted, and soon after the hospital found he had HIV.

Bumrungrad Hospital’s corporate communication division acknowledged last week that the patient had been treated at the hospital since 2004 and said it believed the infection came from blood from a donor who was in the HIV window period. Expressing regret for the patient’s plight, the PR team said he’d been undergone 266 treatment sessions in the time he’d been cared for at the hospital. It said the hospital was committed to providing him aid in accordance with humanitarian principles.

Dr Ubonwan Charoonrungrit, director of the Thai Red Cross Society’s National Blood Centre, said the risk of getting HIV via a blood transfusion was low, but it did exist.

“We are continuously improving the screening process for donated blood,” she said.

“Other medical professionals concur that blood screening is trustworthy, even if there remains a “one in a million” chance of infection. The key to avoiding such mishaps lies in donors being honest about their health conditions.”

 

Medical technologist Pakphum Dechhassadin, who runs the popular Facebook page “Mor Lab Panda”, shed light on the subject in a post. Screening devices can only detect the HIV virus about 11 days after exposure, he said, so blood will be accepted from donors in the interim “window period”.

Noting that some people donate blood just to be tested for HIV for free, Pakphum warned they could be putting an innocent fellow human in grave danger.

Instead, he said, get an HIV test at the Thai Red Cross Anonymous Clinic.

SOURCE: The Nation

Entertainment

Digital dithering: TV operators exit stage right

1 hour ago

May 13, 2019

Almost a quarter of the Thai digital TV industry want to return licences under a junta offer.

Six commercial digital TV broadcasters are handing the seven licences they hold back to the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission. The move will leave about 1,000 people without a job.

Returning the licences are Bright TV for its Bright TV Channel 20, Voice TV for Voice TV Channel 21, MCOT for MCOT Family Channel 14, and BEC World’s Channel 3 for its Family Channel 13 and 3SD Channel 28. Also exiting the crowded market are Spring News Television, which is returning its licence for Spring News Channel 19, and Nation Multimedia Group’s Spring 26, which will hand back its licence for Spring 26 Channel, formerly known as NOW26 channel.

The regulator’s secretary-general Takorn Tantasith estimates that each of the operators giving up their licences is in line for compensation amounting to half of what they had paid in the first four instalments.

The licence for Spring News Channel 19 was won with a bid of 1.3 billion baht, while those for Spring 26 Channel (NOW26) cost 2.2 billion baht; Voice TV Channel 21 1.3 billion baht; MCOT Family Channel 14 660 million baht; Bright TV Channel 20 1.29 billion baht; Channel 3’s Family Channel 13 666 million baht; and 3SD Channel 28 2.28 billion baht.

National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission’s secretary-general Takorn Tantasith Nation/Anan Chantarasoot

Thailand has 22 commercial digital TV channels in a saturated market. After informing the regulator of their decisions to return the licences, the operators must continue to air programs until their requests are approved by the NBTC board. The board will also specify the dates when they can stop their operations.

Those operators returning the licences will have to submit to the NBTC within 60 days the documents that can support their requests for compensation. If they fail to do so, the NBTC will extend the period for them by a further 30 days. Voice TV chief executive officer Mekin Petchplai said in a statement on Friday that the company would continue in the broadcasting business but on other platforms, such as YouTube, Facebook or Twitter.

After the return of the Spring 26 channel, Nation Multimedia Group will have only one digital television channel, Nation TV Channel 22, which offers news programming.

Four professional media organisations on Friday issued a statement that the TV operators should pay fair compensation to the workers made redundant.

SOURCE: The Nation

Thailand

Top 5 places for foreigners to search for a job in Thailand

2 hours ago

May 13, 2019

It’s about time you’ll stopped looking in all the wrong places.

You have asked around, tried social media, asked all of your friends, left your details but no one really got back to you. What now? Let us make it easier for you. Here are the 5 best platforms in Thailand to look for a job and find one fast.

JobCute

JobCute is a completely free platform for job listings in Thailand, which also makes them one of the biggest in the Kingdom. Their large pool of jobs make it easier and faster to find any job you can think of across the country.

JobCute is a platform dedicated to jobs only in Thailand, what helps keep your search very specific. The website’s clean design make it easy and friendly to use. It’s in Thai and English languages.

Indeed

Their Thai website is available in English and Thai, which make it more popular across the country. You can browse jobs by job-type, location, company or job title. With one of the biggest pool of job listing, we are sure you will find a job.

The only thing we didn’t like was the fact that you can’t use more than two filter to browse jobs (eg. Job title + location) which make the search less relevant and slower.

JobsDB

JobsDB make it easy for you to browse jobs by function, industry and location. You can also create a profile on the website and get job alerts straight to your email. As for now, JobsDb have got 17,500 Jobs positions in Thailand.

Glassdoor

Their friendly and easy-to-use website, and the fact it is well organised, makes it easy to look for jobs. One of their best features allows you to compare salaries and know the worth of your job. The only downside is Glassdoor is a world-wide platform, which makes it less specific for a focus on the local Thai market. At the moment, you can find only 4,000 job positions in Thailand on their website.

Jora

Jora has one of the largest pool of job positions with thousands of jobs all around Thailand. But that’s the only good thing we can say about them. Their old website is very unfriendly to use and to navigate. Once you choose a Thai location, the language changes to Thai without an option to select another language. You can translate the website using your browser, but that’s not always satisfactory.

Continue Reading

