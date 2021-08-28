Bangkok
Genders separate at field hospital after alleged orgies, drugs
After allegations were revealed yesterday of rampant sex, fights, and drug use in a field hospital in Samut Prakan province just south of Bangkok, the facility will separate men from women.
The Samut Pra Ruamjai 5 houses around 1,000 patients currently being treated for Covid-19 infections. Stories emerged of patients there engaging in group sex, doing illicit drugs, and event fights breaking out that resulted in injuries.
The decision was made by provincial health authorities to separate genders and create male zones and female zones to try to restore order to the field hospital, located in the Banag Pla sub-district of Bang Phli district.
The patients who were reported to have participated in orgies, fights or drug abuse were all firmly cautioned that any repeats of the offending behaviour will earn them a transfer to a different medical facility.
Officials at the field hospital filed a complaint about the patients’ inappropriate actions prompting local administration officials and police to come to investigate the matter. They reviewed CCTV footage and searched the areas that groups of men and women had been seen to be congregating but did not find any illegal drugs. They did turn up 23 packs of cigarettes and a few e-cigarettes, illegal in Thailand.
A small group of authorities has now been dispatched to the field hospital to assist in maintaining order. Local administration officials, police officers, and even military personnel will be on-site to prevent any more fights, any illegal drug use, or any orgies from occurring in the facility again. It is hoped that separating men and women will help curb the hijinks.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Bangkok Hospital Phuket offers expats vaccines including Pfizer
Genders separate at field hospital after alleged orgies, drugs
1 new death as daily Covid-19 infections in Phuket top 200
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Covid UPDATE Saturday: 292 new deaths, news briefs
Court approves Thitisan custody extension, investigate further
New York TAT says US travellers look for trips without quarantine
Thammasat University approved to import Covid-19 vaccines
Flooding in Pattaya over 1 metre deep strands cars, floods homes
Field hospital raided after reports of Covid patients doing drugs, having group sex
Thailand News Today | Policeman confessions, UK puts Thailand on red list | August 27
Restrictions eased in “dark red” provinces; new “Covid Free” initiative
Phuket Covid-19 numbers drop slightly to 169, no new deaths
Friday Covid Update: 18,702 new cases; provincial totals
4-day no-confidence debate for PM Prayut set for August 31
Thaiger Bites | Your comments and Feedback | August 27
China eyes booster shots to hit herd immunity by year’s end
Friday Covid Update: 18,702 new cases; provincial totals
2 Samui partygoers have Covid-19, raiding police quarantine
Video of alleged police killing during extortion attempt shared on social media
German man found dead in apparent suicide in Phuket Hotel
Manhunt launched for ex-cop who allegedly killed suspect in custody
Covid UPDATE: 261 Covid-related deaths, provincial totals
MP challenges PM Prayut to kickboxing for prime ministership
Thalu Fah presents UN with letter requesting international support
24 arrested at illegal party in Koh Samui luxury villa
Police chief transferred for probe into death during alleged extortion attempt
NACC investigating cars and wealth of fugitive Chief Joe
Pattaya reopening plan for September 1 unlikely to happen
‘Jo Ferrari’ – his arrest, press conference and investigation
Koh Samui flights resume Wednesday despite Covid-19
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)23 hours ago
Friday Covid Update: 18,702 new cases; provincial totals
- Crime4 days ago
Video of alleged police killing during extortion attempt shared on social media
- Crime2 days ago
Manhunt launched for ex-cop who allegedly killed suspect in custody
- Bangkok2 days ago
NACC investigating cars and wealth of fugitive Chief Joe
- Crime2 days ago
‘Jo Ferrari’ – his arrest, press conference and investigation
- Bangkok3 days ago
Wanted police superintendent has mansion, 13 luxury cars
- Coronavirus Vaccines3 days ago
Efficacy of mRNA vaccines drops to 66% against Delta variant – US study
- Northern Thailand3 days ago
7 arrest warrants approved for police suspects in Nakhon Sawan torture killing case
Recent comments: