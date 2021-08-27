Phuket Covid-19 numbers drop slightly to 169, no new deaths

Though today’s Covid-19 numbers in Phuket are lower than yesterday, they do push the rolling weekly total above 900, 10 times the original threshold for reevaluating the Phuket Sandbox. One new Sandbox infection was identified, along with 169 domestic infections yesterday. Now new deaths were reported.

The Phuket Provincial Public Health Office report confirmed the new infections and no new Covid-19 deaths in Phuket. Breakdowns of Phuket data, all collected since the start of the third wave of Covid-19 on April 3, are included below by the numbers.

TOTALS

TIME DESCRIPTION TODAY CHANGE SINCE YESTERDAY DAILY Total new domestic daily cases 169 -20 WEEKLY Total new cases in a rolling tally of the last 7 days 938 +40 TOTAL Total Covid-19 cases in Phuket since April 3 (not including the demographics listed below) 3,239 +169 DEATHS Total number of deaths in Phuket from Covid-19 since April 3 18 0

ANTIGEN TEST KITS

People test with antigen test kits when they are at-risk, though results are not considered 100% conclusive. If someone tests positive, they will receive an RT-PCR test and will only be added to the official numbers after that RT-PCR test is returned positive. Those in Phuket with a positive result from an ATK are moved to a Covid-19 Care Centre for safety as they await the results of an RT-PCR test.

DESCRIPTION TODAY CHANGE SINCE YESTERDAY People testing positive with ATKs, unconfirmed until tested with RT-PCR tests 103 +84 People in Covid-19 Care Centres in Phuket 443 +13

HOSPITALS & SUPERVISION

1,309: People currently under medical care or supervision for Covid-19 in Phuket, up 84 from yesterday

2,109: Total number of people released from medical care, up 174 from yesterday

HOSPITAL BEDS

DESCRIPTION TODAY CHANGE SINCE YESTERDAY Total hospital beds in Phuket 1,521 +48 Occupied hospital beds 1,053 +44 Available hospital beds 468 +4 Hospital bed occupancy rate 69.23% +0.73%

CONDITION OF HOSPITALISED PATIENTS

DESIGNATION DESCRIPTION TODAY CHANGE SINCE YESTERDAY RED PATIENTS severe Covid-19 infections 32 0 YELLOW PATIENTS moderate Covid-19 infections 324 0 GREEN PATIENTS mild Covid-19 symptoms 393 0

ADDITIONAL COVID-19 INFECTIONS IN PHUKET

The official totals announced each day do not include several demographics:

74: Phuket Sandbox travellers who tested positive for Covid-19 sometime after landing in Phuket, up 1 from yesterday

39: Phuket natives infected in other provinces but moved for treatment under the “Bring Phuket People Home” programme, unchanged from yesterday

23: Travellers returning home from other countries and found to be infected, unchanged from yesterday

10: people in Phuket who were infected in other provinces, unchanged from yesterday

DAILY CASES THIS MONTH

AUGUST SUNDAY MONDAY TUESDAY WEDNESDAY THURSDAY FRIDAY SATURDAY 1 36 2 32 3 21 4 65 5 33 6 40 7 40 8 81 9 61 10 37 11 104 12 33 13 82 14 109 15 49 16 50 17 43 18 89 19 129 20 101 21 126 22 124 23 73 24 156 25 189 26 169 27 28 29 30 31

COVID-19 INFECTIONS BY PHUKET REGION

Mueang Phuket Kathu Thalang Rassada – 702 cases (+59)

Phuket Town – 599 (+21 total) Talad Yai 348, (+13) Talad Neua 251 (+8)

Wichit – 321 (+20)

Chalong – 115 (+4)

Koh Kaew – 93 (+8)

Rawai – 83 (+4)

Karon – 40 Kathu – 162 (+6)

Patong – 161 (+23)

Kamala – 45 (+6) Cherng Talay – 246 (+4)

Srisoonthorn – 145 (+13)

Thepkrasattri – 127 (+6)

Pa Khlok – 54 (+12)

Mai Khao – 36 (+2)

Sakhu – 16

