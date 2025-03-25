Tunisian tourist goes on rampage in Pattaya, stabs locals

Pictures courtesy of The Nation

A chaotic scene unfolded in South Pattaya this morning as a Tunisian tourist went on a violent rampage, holding a Thai woman hostage and stabbing several locals with a broken bottle.

The bizarre incident, which involved more than 10 police officers, shocked onlookers in the popular walking street of Chon Buri’s Bang Lamung district.

The 21 year old foreigner, identified as Salmen, launched the attack at 9am, accusing a Thai woman of stealing his money.

In a fit of rage, he grabbed the woman by the neck, holding her hostage while shouting, “Why did you steal my money?” As he brandished a broken bottle, he started stabbing bystanders, sending patrons at a nearby beer bar fleeing in panic.

The police were quickly alerted and arrived on the scene, where they spent over an hour negotiating with Salmen to release the woman.

Despite their efforts, the Tunisian man remained uncontrollable, eventually running into a nearby entertainment venue.

Unable to reason with him, the officers decided to subdue Salmen and take him to the police station, where they could attempt to calm him down.

It was soon revealed that Salmen was heavily intoxicated, and he continued to curse at the police, incoherent and aggressive. He was detained for causing a public disturbance while drunk, and further legal actions are set to follow.

The incident took place in a beer bar owned by 44 year old Sukanya Suebma, who explained that Salmen had arrived at the bar with a Thai woman who worked there.

The two played pool and drank beer, but things took a violent turn when Salmen accused the woman of stealing his money, a claim she denied. In a fit of anger, he smashed a bottle and began attacking those around him.

Sukanya immediately contacted the police after Salmen held the woman hostage and threatened anyone who approached.

A 34 year old woman, known as Naen (pseudonym), who had met Salmen at Pattaya Beach earlier, recalled that he had been extremely drunk after visiting the beer bar.

She added that Salmen had paid for his drinks with the last 500 baht in cash he had, and insisted that she had not stolen his money, reported The Nation.

Tunisian tourist goes on rampage in Pattaya, stabs locals

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

