Drunk Thai woman attempts hara-kiri after dispute with husband

A Thai woman today attempted to perform hara-kiri, cutting open her stomach, after a dispute with her husband while they were both drunk at a rented house in Chiang Mai province.

Officers from Mueang Chiang Mai Police Station and rescuers arrived at the two-storey house in the Mueang district of the province at about 2am, today, March 24, after receiving a report of a Thai woman injuring herself. They found the injured woman, approximately 50 years old, on the ground floor of the property.

The woman had a knife embedded in her stomach and had lost a significant amount of blood. She remained conscious but felt dizzy due to alcohol consumption.

According to information provided by her husband, the couple had been drinking alcohol together when an argument erupted. The woman, feeling neglected, stabbed herself in the stomach with a kitchen knife and attempted to eviscerate herself, but her husband intervened.

The woman was rushed to Rajavej Chiang Mai Hospital with the knife still lodged in her body. Rescuers avoided removing the weapon for her safety. She reportedly underwent urgent surgery to remove the knife. Fortunately, the knife did not damage any vital organs, and she is now in a stable condition.

A similar incident of self-harm was reported in November last year in the central province of Ayutthaya, but that case was fatal.

In that incident, a Thai woman stabbed herself in the leg following a dispute with her boyfriend stemming from his jealousy.

Her boyfriend admitted that he doubted her honesty after she returned home from a grocery store. He revealed that they had argued over similar matters multiple times before, and his girlfriend had previously attempted to harm herself.

In another case, a Thai woman from the Isaan province of Buriram stabbed herself in the stomach in February last year. Although she had no conflicts with her boyfriend or anyone else, she harmed herself to avoid repaying her debts.

Initially, the woman fabricated a story of attempted murder when reporting the stabbing to the police. However, she was forced to confess the truth after officers reviewed security camera footage and found no evidence of anyone attacking her, as she had claimed.