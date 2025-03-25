Rangsiman accuses Paetongtarn of covering up Thaksin’s ‘illness’

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal1 hour agoLast Updated: Tuesday, March 25, 2025
87 2 minutes read
Rangsiman accuses Paetongtarn of covering up Thaksin’s ‘illness’
Pictures courtesy of The Nation

At the censure debate today, People’s Party MP Rangsiman Rome launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, accusing her of failing to act on the allegations that her father, former PM Thaksin Shinawatra, faked a severe illness to avoid imprisonment.

Rangsiman claims that senior government officials conspired to ensure Thaksin remained out of jail after his return to Thailand in August 2023.

Rangsiman’s 100-minute speech, delivered during the second day of the censure debate, was frequently interrupted by Pheu Thai MPs, who objected to his references to an outsider unable to defend himself. Despite these interruptions, Rangsiman pressed on, accusing the 38 year old PM of dereliction of duty for not launching an investigation into the alleged conspiracy.

He claimed that although the supposed faking of Thaksin’s illness occurred before Paetongtarn took office in August last year, she failed to hold those responsible accountable for letting her father stay in a VIP room at the Police Hospital rather than serving his sentence in prison.

Related Articles
Rangsiman accuses Paetongtarn of covering up Thaksin’s 'illness' | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

One of Rangsiman’s more explosive claims was that Paetongtarn had provided Thaksin with a mobile phone while he was in “detention,” violating Corrections Department rules that prohibit inmates from using phones.

Rangsiman argued that this act of assisting her father to avoid jail demonstrated Paetongtarn’s lack of integrity in governing the country. He further alleged that she was among the few people who were permitted to visit Thaksin in his hospital room, contradicting the standard protocols for detained individuals.

Rangsiman also accused the former administration of former PM General Prayut Chan-o-cha of striking a deal with Thaksin to allow his return to Thailand under conditions that kept him in the hospital instead of the Bangkok Remand Prison.

Paetongtarn, he claimed, was involved in this arrangement, ensuring that Thaksin never spent a night behind bars. He pointed to the fact that Thaksin had personally drafted his royal clemency appeal just seven days after being admitted to the hospital, despite claims of being critically ill.

Rangsiman accuses Paetongtarn of covering up Thaksin’s 'illness' | News by Thaiger

Rangsiman presented further evidence from the National Human Rights Commission, which raised doubts over Thaksin’s fluctuating health, suggesting he had faked his illness to justify his hospital stay.

The MP also accused Paetongtarn of rewarding those who helped keep Thaksin out of prison, including appointing the chief of the Police Hospital to a lucrative position at IRPC, reported The Nation.

In his closing remarks, Rangsiman likened Paetongtarn’s actions to orchestrating a jailbreak and accused officials from the Police Hospital and Corrections Department of engaging in organised crime.

“If the criminal den known as Chan Song Lar is raided, many wrongdoers will be brought to justice.”

Rangsiman accuses Paetongtarn of covering up Thaksin’s 'illness' | News by Thaiger

Latest Thailand News
&#8216;Angel&#8217; body found during Chachoengsao cemetery cleaning Thailand News

‘Angel’ body found during Chachoengsao cemetery cleaning

1 hour ago
Prawit blasts Paetongtarn over economy, security, and casino plan Politics News

Prawit blasts Paetongtarn over economy, security, and casino plan

1 hour ago
Tunisian tourist goes on rampage in Pattaya, stabs locals Pattaya News

Tunisian tourist goes on rampage in Pattaya, stabs locals

1 hour ago
Rangsiman accuses Paetongtarn of covering up Thaksin’s &#8216;illness&#8217; Politics News

Rangsiman accuses Paetongtarn of covering up Thaksin’s ‘illness’

1 hour ago
Thai woman dies in car crash after van driver abandons her mid-trip Thailand News

Thai woman dies in car crash after van driver abandons her mid-trip

1 hour ago
Dutch tourist runs naked in Krabi hotel, takes a tumble Krabi News

Dutch tourist runs naked in Krabi hotel, takes a tumble

2 hours ago
Bus fire in Trat: 35 school children escape unharmed Road deaths

Bus fire in Trat: 35 school children escape unharmed

2 hours ago
Budget airline launches direct flights to Krabi from India Krabi News

Budget airline launches direct flights to Krabi from India

2 hours ago
Thai driver reverses into security guard and assaults him in parking dispute Bangkok News

Thai driver reverses into security guard and assaults him in parking dispute

2 hours ago
Jackpot! Kamphaeng Phet woman celebrates 15th lottery win Thailand News

Jackpot! Kamphaeng Phet woman celebrates 15th lottery win

2 hours ago
Truck collision at Bangkok checkpoint leaves three injured Bangkok News

Truck collision at Bangkok checkpoint leaves three injured

2 hours ago
Canadian man held captive in fake Pattaya bar by 3 Thai women Pattaya News

Canadian man held captive in fake Pattaya bar by 3 Thai women

2 hours ago
Ancient temple unearthed in Phayao during railway construction Thailand News

Ancient temple unearthed in Phayao during railway construction

2 hours ago
Thai woman loses 1.7 million baht in scam, says police only help celebrities Thailand News

Thai woman loses 1.7 million baht in scam, says police only help celebrities

3 hours ago
Man faces charges after Nonthaburi shooting incident Crime News

Man faces charges after Nonthaburi shooting incident

3 hours ago
Argentine man found dead, hanging from Phuket hotel balcony Phuket News

Argentine man found dead, hanging from Phuket hotel balcony

3 hours ago
Japanese man arrested in Hua Hin for fraud and assault charges Hua Hin News

Japanese man arrested in Hua Hin for fraud and assault charges

3 hours ago
Chiang Mai declared disaster zone due to ongoing wildfires Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai declared disaster zone due to ongoing wildfires

4 hours ago
Lesson in love: Jealous wife goes full throttle in mistress chase Thailand News

Lesson in love: Jealous wife goes full throttle in mistress chase

4 hours ago
American professor dies in fall from Bangkok high-rise Bangkok News

American professor dies in fall from Bangkok high-rise

4 hours ago
Final roar: Beloved white tiger &#8216;Sun&#8217; bows out after cancer battle Thailand News

Final roar: Beloved white tiger ‘Sun’ bows out after cancer battle

4 hours ago
Fitness First Thailand set to host Asia’s largest group fitness event Events

Fitness First Thailand set to host Asia’s largest group fitness event

4 hours ago
Man arrested for gold necklace theft in Ratchaburi mall Crime News

Man arrested for gold necklace theft in Ratchaburi mall

5 hours ago
5 Ugandan women arrested in Phuket prostitution bust, deported Phuket News

5 Ugandan women arrested in Phuket prostitution bust, deported

5 hours ago
High-ranking police accused of drug use, theft, and gambling Thailand News

High-ranking police accused of drug use, theft, and gambling

5 hours ago
Bangkok NewsPolitics NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal1 hour agoLast Updated: Tuesday, March 25, 2025
87 2 minutes read
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Tunisian tourist goes on rampage in Pattaya, stabs locals

Tunisian tourist goes on rampage in Pattaya, stabs locals

1 hour ago
Thai woman dies in car crash after van driver abandons her mid-trip

Thai woman dies in car crash after van driver abandons her mid-trip

1 hour ago
Nepal and Thailand to sign key agreements at BIMSTEC summit

Nepal and Thailand to sign key agreements at BIMSTEC summit

1 hour ago
Dutch tourist runs naked in Krabi hotel, takes a tumble

Dutch tourist runs naked in Krabi hotel, takes a tumble

2 hours ago