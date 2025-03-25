Prawit blasts Paetongtarn over economy, security, and casino plan

Prawit blasts Paetongtarn over economy, security, and casino plan
Pictures courtesy of The Nation

Palang Pracharath Party leader General Prawit Wongsuwan launched a blistering attack on Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, accusing her of mismanaging Thailand’s economy and security, while criticising her integrity and controversial policies, including casino legalisation.

During the first day of the two-day confidence debate, Prawit, who has largely avoided attending House meetings in recent years, delivered a scathing speech, accusing the 38 year old Pheu Thai leader of amateurism and inexperience.

He called her a “failure” in key areas, claiming her leadership had led Thailand into economic hardship, with numerous businesses closing down and a steep rise in household debt.

“The economy is in disarray, and Paetongtarn’s policies have only made things worse.”

Prawit criticised the government’s handling of economic affairs, including the controversial decision to give out 10,000-baht handouts, calling it misguided and ineffective.

Prawit pointed to the country’s shrinking GDP and the government’s failure to implement sound financial policies, which he said had left many struggling.

Photo courtesy of Thai Newsroom

Prawit’s criticisms didn’t stop at economic policies. He also targeted Paetongtarn’s handling of national security, specifically accusing her of mishandling a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Cambodia that could cost Thailand valuable marine resources.

Furthermore, he lashed out at the prime minister’s inability to secure the release of Thai fishing crews detained by Myanmar. Drawing on his experience as a former army chief, Prawit stated, “Security affairs require true understanding and years of experience. The country is not a stage for an amateur to practise.”

The veteran politician also voiced strong opposition to Paetongtarn’s casino legalisation plan, warning that it would fuel social decay and money laundering. He questioned her integrity, alleging that she had concealed assets to avoid paying taxes and had links to the Alpine Golf and Sports Club, reported The Nation.

Paetongtarn, in her rebuttal, dismissed Prawit’s accusations, claiming they were based on falsehoods.

“What you have said is all false.”

The 38 year old Thai PM then turned the tables on Prawit, accusing him of violating anti-graft laws during his time as deputy prime minister. Prawit’s brief response was equally dismissive,

“What you have said is all false.”

Prawit then left the meeting room in less than five seconds.

Tags
Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

