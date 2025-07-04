Tomorrowland hits Thailand: Chon Buri to host mega festival

Organisers eye record crowds as festival promises massive tourism windfall

Thailand is about to crank up the volume. The world’s most famous electronic dance festival, Tomorrowland, is finally coming to Asia — and Chon Buri is set to become the epicentre of a billion-baht party.

Thapanee Kiatphaibool, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), confirmed the blockbuster news this week.

“Tomorrowland has decided to choose Chonburi Province, Thailand, for their 2026 event,” she announced. “This will be the first time the festival is held in Asia.”

Tomorrowland, born in Belgium, is the planet’s biggest EDM spectacle, drawing hundreds of thousands of ravers each year. Thailand beat out several Asian countries to host the mega-event, thanks to Chon Buri’s prime location, spacious grounds, and seamless travel connections.

“Chon Buri offers a large area and convenient access,” Thapanee said. “It is connected to U-Tapao International Airport and can be reached easily from both Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang airports. Tourists can travel here quickly and comfortably.”

The festival site, near the sea and partially on private land, will see owners collaborating to develop the venue to Tomorrowland’s world-class standards.

“Discussions are ongoing about what support the government can offer, such as BOI incentives, privileges, and possibly partial funding,” Thapanee said. “The main investment will come from Tomorrowland itself, as well as private sector players who will manage the event.”

She said the festival was delayed for years because organisers struggled to secure the perfect location.

“Now that the venue has been selected, Thailand is seen as the most promising country in Asia. We believe everyone will support the budget, as Thailand will benefit greatly,” she added.

Officials estimate the total investment will run into several billion baht, with the event anchored by a long-term contract expected to last at least five years. Tomorrowland will pour in an average of US$10 million (around 323 million baht) annually.

Beyond the music, Tomorrowland Thailand will also feature an academy to train Thai entrepreneurs in large-scale event production, raising the bar for the country’s entertainment scene.

TAT expects hundreds of thousands of festival-goers to flock to Chon Buri in December 2026 for an unforgettable two–three day experience complete with exclusive packages, pre- and post-tours, and premium accommodation, reported The Nation.

“This is not just a concert,” Thapanee said. “It will transform Thailand’s tourism industry and showcase our ability to host world-class events.”

