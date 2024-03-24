Thailand gears up to become global festival hub hosting Tomorrowland and Summer Sonic

Picture courtesy of Danny Howe, Unsplash

Thailand is set to become a global festival hub as it gears up to host two internationally acclaimed music festivals, Summer Sonic and Tomorrowland. This move forms part of the government’s broader vision to stimulate economic activity by attracting major international events.

Chai Watcharonke, a government spokesperson, revealed that Prime Minister and Finance Minister Srettha Thavisin is spearheading this initiative, aiming to leverage Thailand’s potential as a global event destination. This initiative has already led to successful discussions with several high-profile event organisers, including Formula One Group, Formula E, and Art Basel.

Chai announced that Thailand has secured the rights to host Summer Sonic, a highly successful music festival originating from Japan. The festival will take place at the IMPACT Arena on August 24 to August 25, following its shows in Tokyo and Osaka. This marks the second time the festival has been held outside of Japan and a first for any Southeast Asian country.

Thailand’s festival roster is further boosted with the addition of Tomorrowland, a renowned electronic dance music (EDM) festival from Belgium. The country will host the festival in 2026, with the possibility of hosting it for the following nine consecutive years.

PM Srettha has been actively engaging with event organisers to bring the world’s most popular festivals to Thailand. The positive response received so far underscores Thailand’s potential and infrastructure readiness. Chai stated, “The prime minister is pushing for this by himself in his bid to promote Thailand as a host to important world-class events”, reported Bangkok Post.

Emphasising the economic advantages, Chai added, “It is an extra tool that will provide economic benefits for Thai citizens in the form of income.”

In related news, aiming to transform Thailand into Southeast Asia’s leading festival and international concert hub, the government plans to engage with top record companies and concert organisers for global artists. Discussions will focus on the challenges and advantages of hosting such large-scale events in Thailand and how conditions can be optimised.