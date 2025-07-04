Thai woman injured as iron rods fly off pickup on Khon Kaen road

Unsecured cargo leaves motorcyclist injured and unable to work

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin2 hours agoLast Updated: Friday, July 4, 2025
304 2 minutes read
Thai woman injured as iron rods fly off pickup on Khon Kaen road
Photo via Facebook/ Teenii Khonkaen

A Thai woman sustained serious injuries and received eight stitches after iron rods slid off a pickup and pierced her head while she was riding a motorcycle in the northeastern province of Khon Kaen.

Thai social media users widely shared dashcam footage of the incident, sparking panic among motorists, particularly motorcyclists. The video depicts the woman parking her motorcycle near a pickup carrying long iron rods, which then slid off and struck her.

The victim, later identified as 21 year old Wanna, told Channel 7 that the incident occurred at 9.30am on Wednesday, July 2, on Jaeng Samit Road in the Ban Phai district of Khon Kaen. She stopped her motorcycle at the intersection, waiting to cross to the other side of the road.

Just three minutes after parking, the iron rods came hurtling towards her forehead. She instinctively turned her face to the left to protect her eyes, leading the rods to pierce into her right temple.

Wanna stated that the pickup driver immediately came to check on her and apologised. He admitted that he had failed to secure the iron rods properly, causing them to slide off the vehicle.

Thai woman injured as iron rods fly off pickup on Khon Kaen road | News by Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ Teenii Khonkaen

Residents and nearby motorists called a rescue team to the scene, and Wanna was rushed to a hospital after receiving first aid. She received six stitches for the wound on her forehead and two more for the wound on her right temple.

Wanna is required to visit the hospital daily to clean her wounds and has had to stop working while she recovers. She said that although the driver apologised, he had not mentioned any compensation. She now has no income and is at risk of losing her job.

Related Articles
Thai woman injured as iron rods fly off pickup on Khon Kaen road | News by Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ One 31

Doctors have told Wanna that the wounds will leave scars on her face. She is calling for the pickup driver to take responsibility for the surgery and treatment needed to remove it.

Officers from Ban Phai Police Station told Channel 7 that they would act as a mediator in the compensation negotiations. Initially, police charged the pickup driver with reckless driving, causing injury to another person. The offence carries a penalty of up to one month’s imprisonment, a fine of up to 10,000 baht, or both.

Thai woman injured as iron rods fly off pickup on Khon Kaen road | News by Thaiger
Photo via ThaiRath

As Wanna’s motorcycle was also damaged in the incident, the driver faces an additional charge under Section 420 of the Civil and Commercial Code: reckless behaviour causing damage to another person’s property. The penalty is appropriate financial compensation to the property owner.

Latest Thailand News
River on the rampage: Chiang Rai braces for dangerous floods Thailand Weather Updates

River on the rampage: Chiang Rai braces for dangerous floods

14 minutes ago
HIV and let die: Over half a million infected in Thailand outbreak Thailand News

HIV and let die: Over half a million infected in Thailand outbreak

25 minutes ago
Thai man dies after seeking help with mysterious cut wounds in Bangkok Bangkok News

Thai man dies after seeking help with mysterious cut wounds in Bangkok

39 minutes ago
Phuket’s billion-baht bet: New cruise port promises tourism boom Phuket News

Phuket’s billion-baht bet: New cruise port promises tourism boom

51 minutes ago
Quake fake! Thailand tsunami terror just a cartoon cliffhanger Thailand News

Quake fake! Thailand tsunami terror just a cartoon cliffhanger

1 hour ago
Tomorrowland hits Thailand: Chon Buri to host mega festival Pattaya News

Tomorrowland hits Thailand: Chon Buri to host mega festival

1 hour ago
Thai woman injured as iron rods fly off pickup on Khon Kaen road Thailand News

Thai woman injured as iron rods fly off pickup on Khon Kaen road

2 hours ago
From pests to baht: Thailand’s monitor lizards set to make a killing Thailand News

From pests to baht: Thailand’s monitor lizards set to make a killing

2 hours ago
Coup freeze or countdown? Thailand’s military walks tightrope Thailand News

Coup freeze or countdown? Thailand’s military walks tightrope

2 hours ago
Pattaya’s purge: Homeless camps cleared in sweeping crackdown Pattaya News

Pattaya’s purge: Homeless camps cleared in sweeping crackdown

2 hours ago
Bar from grace: British man gets 21 years for human trafficking Pattaya News

Bar from grace: British man gets 21 years for human trafficking

2 hours ago
New marine protection zones established around Koh Phayam Thailand News

New marine protection zones established around Koh Phayam

3 hours ago
Foreign tourists slammed for urinating on Pattaya Beach Pattaya News

Foreign tourists slammed for urinating on Pattaya Beach

4 hours ago
Wage war: Hotels reel as 400-baht mandate hits hard Business News

Wage war: Hotels reel as 400-baht mandate hits hard

4 hours ago
Thai massage slammed after tourist breaks out in pus-filled bumps Thailand News

Thai massage slammed after tourist breaks out in pus-filled bumps

4 hours ago
Casino bill meltdown: Government on brink amid public fury Bangkok News

Casino bill meltdown: Government on brink amid public fury

4 hours ago
Busted: Phuket grocery shop doubled as Yaba drug den Phuket News

Busted: Phuket grocery shop doubled as Yaba drug den

5 hours ago
Blanket escape: Buriram prisoner climbs over wall with makeshift rope Thailand News

Blanket escape: Buriram prisoner climbs over wall with makeshift rope

5 hours ago
Thai exports in firing line as Trump dumps trade talks for tariffs Business News

Thai exports in firing line as Trump dumps trade talks for tariffs

5 hours ago
Siam Piwat and Huawei join forces to woo Chinese tourists Business News

Siam Piwat and Huawei join forces to woo Chinese tourists

5 hours ago
Bangkok tailor arrested for stealing from unlocked cars Bangkok News

Bangkok tailor arrested for stealing from unlocked cars

5 hours ago
Grammar gaffe puts Thai deputy education minister in hot seat Thailand News

Grammar gaffe puts Thai deputy education minister in hot seat

6 hours ago
Sri Lankan man caught smuggling snakes in underwear at Bangkok airport Bangkok News

Sri Lankan man caught smuggling snakes in underwear at Bangkok airport

6 hours ago
Red Bull tycoon tops Thailand rich list with US.5 billion fortune Business News

Red Bull tycoon tops Thailand rich list with US$44.5 billion fortune

6 hours ago
Pattaya bar workers fed as tourist drought bites hard Pattaya News

Pattaya bar workers fed as tourist drought bites hard

6 hours ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin2 hours agoLast Updated: Friday, July 4, 2025
304 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x