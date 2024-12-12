Thai woman glued to phone hit by electric motorcycle in Pattaya

Puntid Tantivangphaisal Published: 17:39, 12 December 2024
Thai woman glued to phone hit by electric motorcycle in Pattaya
Photo courtesy of TMN Cable TV Pattaya via Pattaya News

A dramatic accident unfolded on Pattaya Beach Road in the early hours of today, leaving three people injured after a woman, distracted by her phone, was struck by an electric motorcycle.

Pattaya police responded to a call about the incident at 12.10am today, December 12, quickly coordinating with rescue volunteers from Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers found the green electric motorcycle overturned in the middle of the road, with significant damage. The rider, 37 year old Thongkham Phutthet, was found with injuries including left arm pain and a cut lip. His 18 year old female passenger had minor abrasions.

However, the pedestrian, identified as 40 year old Wasana Nontasen, was in far worse condition. She had suffered a head injury and pain in her left arm. Rescue workers quickly administered first aid before transporting all three individuals to a nearby hospital.

Related news

According to Thongkham, he was carrying his passenger along the beach road when Wasana, distracted by her phone, suddenly stepped into the street and cut directly in front of him. Despite his attempts to avoid the collision, the crash was unavoidable.

Police are now investigating the incident, with the distracted pedestrian at the centre of their inquiry. With more and more people walking and driving while glued to their phones, the risk of such accidents continues to grow, reported Pattaya News.

In related news, a tipsy walk turned into a harrowing accident in Pattaya when a 53 year old British biker collided with a drunk pedestrian, leaving the latter injured and sprawled on Jomtien Second Road.

The incident unfolded at 9.40pm on November 26 near the bustling Rompho Market. The Sawang Boriboon Rescue Centre promptly dispatched a team to the scene alongside reporters from The Pattaya News.

In other news, a tragic late-night collision on Phuket’s notorious Kojan Bridge claimed the life of a motorcyclist just before midnight yesterday, December 11.

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

