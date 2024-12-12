Thai woman glued to phone hit by electric motorcycle in Pattaya

Photo courtesy of TMN Cable TV Pattaya via Pattaya News

A dramatic accident unfolded on Pattaya Beach Road in the early hours of today, leaving three people injured after a woman, distracted by her phone, was struck by an electric motorcycle.

Pattaya police responded to a call about the incident at 12.10am today, December 12, quickly coordinating with rescue volunteers from Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers found the green electric motorcycle overturned in the middle of the road, with significant damage. The rider, 37 year old Thongkham Phutthet, was found with injuries including left arm pain and a cut lip. His 18 year old female passenger had minor abrasions.

However, the pedestrian, identified as 40 year old Wasana Nontasen, was in far worse condition. She had suffered a head injury and pain in her left arm. Rescue workers quickly administered first aid before transporting all three individuals to a nearby hospital.

According to Thongkham, he was carrying his passenger along the beach road when Wasana, distracted by her phone, suddenly stepped into the street and cut directly in front of him. Despite his attempts to avoid the collision, the crash was unavoidable.

Police are now investigating the incident, with the distracted pedestrian at the centre of their inquiry. With more and more people walking and driving while glued to their phones, the risk of such accidents continues to grow, reported Pattaya News.

