Thailand claims best worldwide destination at Irish Travel Awards

Published: 17:27, 12 December 2024
Thailand has once again stolen the spotlight on the global tourism stage, clinching the prestigious Best Worldwide Destination title at the Irish Travel Trade Awards (ITTN Awards) 2024.

The glittering ceremony, hosted by Irish Travel Trade News, unfolded on November 29 at Dublin’s Clayton Hotel, Burlington, with over 5,000 travel agents casting their votes for excellence in travel and tourism.

This accolade in the Destinations & Airports category highlights Thailand’s unwavering dedication to service excellence, sustainable tourism, and cultural authenticity. The ITTN Awards, revered for their depth and prestige, recognise top-tier standards across seven key categories, including airlines, accommodation, and sustainability.

Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool expressed her gratitude.

“We are deeply honoured and proud that Thailand has been named Best Worldwide Destination at the ITTN Awards 2024. This recognition is a testament to our unwavering commitment to promoting sustainable tourism, while reaffirming the global esteem that Thailand’s tourism industry continues to earn.”

The win reflects Thailand’s soaring appeal among Irish travellers, with over 70,000 Irish visitors flocking to the kingdom from January to November this year. This growing interest underscores the strong cultural and travel ties between the two nations.

Beyond its breathtaking beaches and bustling cities, Thailand’s tourism ethos champions innovation, sustainability, and cultural preservation. TAT’s efforts to enhance visitor experiences continue to pay dividends, as this award cements Thailand’s status as a world-class travel hub, reported Pattaya Mail.

In related news, in a big win for ethical tourism, the Elephant Freedom Project in Chia-ng Mai has been honoured with the prestigious Travellers’ Choice Award for 2024 by TripAdvisor. This recognition places the sanctuary among the top-rated destinations in Chiang Mai, celebrating its commitment to conservation, education, and the welfare of Thailand’s beloved elephants.

In other news, Capella Bangkok has taken the hospitality world by storm, claiming the coveted top spot on The World’s 50 Best Hotels 2024 list. Leaping from No.11 in 2023 to No.1 this year, the hotel not only tops the global rankings but also secures the title of Best Hotel in Asia.

