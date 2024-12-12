Thai man shares footage of woman jumping into his car at red light

Published: 17:46, 12 December 2024
Thai man shares footage of woman jumping into his car at red light
Photo via Channel 7

A Thai man issued a warning to motorists in Chon Buri after an unknown woman entered his car while he was parked at a red light and urged him to continue driving without providing a clear destination.

The Thai man shared dashcam footage of the woman entering his car with Channel 7. The incident reportedly occurred on Tuesday, December 10, at around 11pm on Sai Nueng Road in Chon Buri province.

In the video, the woman was seen running from the footpath and immediately entering the victim’s car. The man was heard asking, “Why did you get into my car?”

The woman responded, “I just want to get in. I just want to go along.”

The man appeared confused and then asked if she ran from any danger but she denied it. He then asked where she wanted to go but she could not provide an answer.

The driver later gave an interview with Channel 7, saying the woman appeared frightened as if she had just escaped from something dangerous. She did not tell him where she wanted to go and kept asking him to continue driving.

The driver stated he was concerned about her but also worried about his own safety. Not wanting to abandon her in case she was in danger, he continued to converse with her until the traffic light turned green and then rushed to a nearby police booth.

Thai woman enter stranger's car
Photo via Channel 7

According to the driver, the police later informed him that the woman had a mental health illness, adding they would find care for her and contacted her relatives the following morning.

Many Thai netizens speculated whether the car would have automatically locked while driving, though some pointed out that the system depends on the car model. The driver did not clarify why he left his car door unlocked.

Thai man confused after stranger enters his car in Chon Buri
The driver. | Photo via Channel 7

In a related story, a Thai nurse left her car doors unlocked and was shocked to discover the dead body of a stranger inside her vehicle.

The relatives of the deceased later revealed that the woman had been suffering from brain atrophy. They came to the hospital together for a health check but while they were using the bathroom, the deceased escaped and hid in the nurse’s car, where she later died.

Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

