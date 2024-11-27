Boozy blunder: Tipsy pedestrian struck by British biker in Pattaya

A tipsy walk turned into a harrowing accident in Pattaya when a 53 year old British biker collided with a drunk pedestrian, leaving the latter injured and sprawled on Jomtien Second Road.

The incident unfolded at 9.40pm yesterday, November 26 near the bustling Rompho Market. The Sawang Boriboon Rescue Centre promptly dispatched a team to the scene alongside reporters from The Pattaya News.

Advertisements

Rescuers discovered the victim, identified as 45 year old Surat, face down on the road in a red T-shirt and black trousers. He had sustained head injuries and body abrasions. Emergency workers stabilised him at the scene before whisking him to a nearby hospital.

Nearby lay the British rider’s damaged Kawasaki Z900 motorcycle, a sleek red-and-black big bike. Its rider, Holmes, emerged with only minor abrasions and chose not to provide a statement at the scene.

Witnesses painted a vivid picture of the incident. According to bystanders, Surat appeared heavily intoxicated and had staggered onto the road directly in the motorcycle’s path. The collision, they claimed, was unavoidable.

As of press time, local police are combing through CCTV footage to piece together the full story. Holmes remains under investigation, though witnesses suggest the fault lies with the victim’s inebriated antics, reported Pattaya News.

In related news, nine British tourists have been fined for reckless driving after locals reported their disruptive behaviour to the police. The Chalong Police received a complaint via the 191 police hotline at 1.04am on November 7, reporting a group of foreigners riding motorbikes dangerously on Khok San Road towards Saiyuan Road.

Advertisements

In other news, the tranquillity of Pattaya’s sun-kissed streets was shattered by a shocking road rage meltdown involving a British man and a Thai local. Chaos unfolded outside the LK Metro Hotel on Soi Buakhao as emergency services rushed to the scene in response to a violent altercation between a British man and a Thai driver.