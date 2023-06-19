Tourists beware of cannabis scam at Phuket’s Freedom Beach as couple falls victim

Picture courtesy of Khaosod

A couple visiting Freedom Beach in Phuket, Thailand, fell for a cannabis scam while enjoying their holiday. The scammers manipulated them into trying cannabis, causing them to lose control and become disorientated – they were rescued by a good samaritan before any harm was done.

According to today’s report by Khaosod, the incident occurred when the Thai couple was visiting Freedom Beach, a popular spot in the Phuket province. Known for its pristine waters, picturesque scenery, and peaceful atmosphere, the beach attracted the unsuspecting couple. While relaxing on the beach, they were approached by criminals who tried to persuade them to try cannabis.

The couple fell into the trap as the perpetrators convinced them to smoke cannabis, saying that their visit to Freedom Beach would be incomplete without this experience. After smoking the drug, both individuals experienced dizziness, rapid heartbeats, and disorientation, losing full control of themselves.

Luckily, a kind citizen witnessed the situation and stepped in to help the couple before the perpetrators could take advantage of their vulnerability. The good samaritan aided them in regaining their senses and took them to Patong Hospital for further treatment.

Following the investigation, the two victims were found to have reported the incident to Kathu Police Station and planned to return home yesterday. When contacted by a reporter, the male victim, Thanawit (last name withheld), declined to comment, stating he had already provided all information to the police.

Similarly, the female victim, Nuntinee (last name withheld), also from Chiang Mai, explained that she had come to visit Phuket with two friends and their parents, while they went island hopping, she and her partner decided to visit Freedom Beach. She tried cannabis for a short moment but stopped as she couldn’t handle the effects. Nuntinee further revealed that the scammers were both carrying ice cream bags, and one of them had a sight disability. She and her partner didn’t want to smoke in the first place but gave in to the pressure exerted by the perpetrators.