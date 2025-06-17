German drug dealer busted in Pattaya with cocaine and gun

A major drug dealer has been arrested in Pattaya after a successful sting operation led by local police.

The suspect, a 42 year old German man identified as Mike, was caught with over 427 grammes of cocaine and a .380 calibre handgun. His arrest marks the end of a significant operation targeting foreign drug dealers in the area.

Police Colonel Anek Sathongyu, Superintendent of Pattaya City Police Station, along with officers from the Narcotics Suppression Unit and the Narcotics Suppression Bureau (NSB 2), worked together to bring down the suspect.

The investigation revealed that Mike, who had full-body tattoos, was operating under the guise of running a barbershop and sports club in central Pattaya. He had a long history of selling cocaine to foreigners and was often seen carrying a gun.

Police had been monitoring the suspect for some time before orchestrating the sting. An undercover agent arranged to buy 2 grammes of cocaine for 5,000 baht, with the transaction set to take place in a parking lot. When Mike arrived, he pretended to be a tourist, sitting in a popular fried chicken shop before the deal took place.

However, once the exchange was completed, the suspect attempted to flee the scene. He quickly left the shop and rode his motorcycle to a bar in Soi Bua Khao, but the police were in hot pursuit and apprehended him moments later.

At the time of his arrest, Mike was found with 2.61 grammes of cocaine and money from the transaction. Following his arrest, officers proceeded to search his residence in central Pattaya, where they uncovered a further 424 grammes of cocaine and a firearm, worth a total of nearly half a million baht.

During the initial interrogation, the suspect made incoherent statements, admitting that a fellow countryman had supplied him with the cocaine for 2,500-3,000 baht per gramme. He revealed that large quantities, often up to 1 kilogramme, were sent to him to be distributed to foreigners in Pattaya, with profits split between them, reported Channel 7 News.

This significant drug bust underscores the ongoing efforts of Pattaya police to crack down on drug trafficking in the region, particularly among foreign nationals. With Mike now behind bars, police are hoping to dismantle his network and prevent further harm to the community.

