Naked Russian man escapes hospital, causes chaos in Pattaya

A naked Russian man escaped from a hospital in Pattaya and caused chaos near Naklua Market just as the clocks struck midnight yesterday, May 18.

Officers from Bang Lamung Police Station were called at 12.08am to apprehend the naked man, later identified as a Russian national aged between 30 and 40. He reportedly fled from a hospital near Naklua Market and removed his patient’s clothing.

The man was seen carrying a rock and a plastic chair as he made his way from the hospital to Soi Naklua 9. He used both objects to damage private and public property along the alley.

Footage shared on Channel 7 showed two police officers and two rescue workers chasing the naked man down the alley. He refused to surrender and threw the plastic chair at the officers. No injuries were reported.

He was eventually apprehended within Soi Naklua 9 after around 20 minutes of persuasion and pursuit. He was taken to the police station to rest and be questioned.

It was not reported whether the man was under the influence of alcohol or narcotics. The reason for his hospital admission also remains unclear.

Loading…

Police have not yet announced any legal charges against the Russian national. It is believed that officers plan to release him once he regains composure and is deemed fit.

This incident follows several recent cases of naked foreign nationals in Thailand. Three weeks ago, another foreign man was seen wandering naked in public in Phuket, walking along Rattanakosin 200 Years Road and posing for residents. He was reportedly intoxicated.

In another case on Koh Pha Ngan in Surat Thani province, a Polish couple were seen standing naked and embracing on a public road. Locals protested, and the pair were later escorted to a police station for legal proceedings.