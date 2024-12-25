Smoky bust: E-cigarettes worth 10 million baht seized in Si Racha

Si Racha police have intensified their efforts against illegal imports, seizing more than 47,000 e-cigarettes valued at 10 million baht. The significant seizure took place yesterday, December 24, at Laem Chabang Port, located in the Si Racha district of Chon Buri province.

This decisive action is part of a broader campaign initiated by Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra aimed at curbing the influx of harmful and unlawfully imported goods, particularly e-cigarettes, to safeguard public health.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Yutthana Pae-Dam, Director-General of the Department of Special Investigation (DSI), alongside Direk Kocharak, Deputy Director-General of the Customs Department, led a press conference to disclose the details of the operation. The joint effort between the Customs Department and the DSI began two days ago, following a tip-off about a suspicious container purportedly hiding e-cigarettes amidst other goods shipped from China.

During the thorough inspection, officials discovered 47,495 disposable e-cigarettes. The Ministry of Commerce’s 2014 directive classifies e-cigarettes as prohibited goods, barring their importation and the importation of hookah-related products into Thailand. Consequently, the e-cigarettes were confiscated, and the case was forwarded to the Laem Chabang Customs Office for further legal action.

“This seizure aligns with the government’s directive to eliminate illegal and hazardous items from entering the country. We remain committed to enforcing the laws that protect the health and safety of the Thai people.”

So far this year, the Laem Chabang Customs Office has intercepted 25,690 e-cigarettes in nine separate instances, totalling a value exceeding 11.9 million baht, reported The Pattaya News.

In related news, Bangkok police seized chemicals used to produce the drug Etomidate, which is being illegally mixed with e-cigarettes. This operation uncovered enough materials to create 600,000 units of the dangerous substance, capable of causing respiratory failure. The pursuit of four Chinese nationals involved is currently underway.

In other news, police from the Economic Crime Suppression Division (ECD) made a significant breakthrough in Bangkok, seizing a large cache of illicit e-cigarettes smuggled from abroad.