Vape escape: Police bust smuggled e-cigarette stash in Bangkok

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: 16:45, 11 December 2024| Updated: 16:45, 11 December 2024
121 2 minutes read
Vape escape: Police bust smuggled e-cigarette stash in Bangkok
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Police from the Economic Crime Suppression Division (ECD) made a significant breakthrough in Bangkok, seizing a large cache of illicit e-cigarettes smuggled from abroad.

Officers arrested a 37 year old Chinese national named Lee during a raid in the Bang Bon area, confiscating 6,800 e-cigarette units.

Advertisements

The operation was led by Puttidech Boonkapue, the commander of the ECD, who directed Chatchawan Chuchaijaroen and Wanichaya Chaiprong among other officers to apprehend the suspect. Lee was charged with hiding and distributing goods that had not undergone customs procedures, a serious offence under Thai law.

Before the raid, law enforcement had been aware of a smuggling operation importing e-cigarettes into Thailand. These were allegedly being distributed to teenagers across the country.

Related news

After two months of investigation, officers discovered that the group involved frequently changed storage locations to evade detection, complicating efforts to intercept them, said Puttidech.

“The investigation took extensive efforts to finally pinpoint the operation’s current base in Bang Bon.”

With the new lead, the ECD secured a warrant from the Thonburi Criminal Court, allowing them to search the premises where Lee was eventually caught. The operation is part of a broader crackdown on illegal imports, which has become a growing concern for Thai police.

Advertisements

Upon arrest, Lee admitted to owning the e-cigarettes, which were seized as evidence. He and the confiscated items were subsequently handed over to Bang Bon Police Station for further legal proceedings. The police are determined to dismantle the network responsible for this illicit trade.

Vape escape: Police bust smuggled e-cigarette stash in Bangkok | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

“Our commitment to stopping illegal imports is unwavering, and we will continue to pursue those who attempt to bypass the law.”

The smuggling of e-cigarettes into Thailand has been a persistent issue, with operators often exploiting loopholes and international shipping routes to transport these goods. The items are then sold primarily to younger demographics, raising public health concerns, reported KhaoSod.

Vape escape: Police bust smuggled e-cigarette stash in Bangkok | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod
Frequently Asked Questions

Here are some common questions asked about this news.

Why are e-cigarettes being targeted by Thai police?

They pose health risks and their illegal importation bypasses customs, impacting public safety and legal commerce.

How do smugglers manage to evade detection for extended periods?

Smugglers frequently change storage locations and exploit international shipping loopholes to avoid law enforcement.

What if the crackdown on e-cigarette smuggling fails to dismantle the entire network?

Persistent smuggling could continue to undermine legal regulations and public health efforts, affecting community safety.

How does intelligence gathering play a role in combating illegal imports?

It helps trace smuggling routes and identify key figures, enabling targeted enforcement actions against illicit networks.

What are the broader implications of successful enforcement actions like this raid?

They strengthen legal compliance, protect public health, and deter future illegal importation activities.

Latest Thailand News
Jailed The iCon CEO declares innocence despite 10k complaints Bangkok News

Jailed The iCon CEO declares innocence despite 10k complaints

4 hours ago
Wild elephant tragedy claims one life at Loei national park Crime News

Wild elephant tragedy claims one life at Loei national park

4 hours ago
Syrian woman and Afghan men nabbed in Phuket passport scam Aviation News

Syrian woman and Afghan men nabbed in Phuket passport scam

5 hours ago
Rama II Bridge debris cleared, traffic to resume by Saturday Bangkok News

Rama II Bridge debris cleared, traffic to resume by Saturday

5 hours ago
Thai masseuse pleads for justice amid singer&#8217;s tragic death Thailand News

Thai masseuse pleads for justice amid singer’s tragic death

5 hours ago
Couple arrested for fake temple donation scam in Tak Crime News

Couple arrested for fake temple donation scam in Tak

5 hours ago
Cupid stunt: Matchmaking service finds heart of Bangkok economy Bangkok News

Cupid stunt: Matchmaking service finds heart of Bangkok economy

5 hours ago
Vape escape: Police bust smuggled e-cigarette stash in Bangkok Bangkok News

Vape escape: Police bust smuggled e-cigarette stash in Bangkok

6 hours ago
Lost world found: Centara’s splash-tacular revamp makes waves in Pattaya (video) Business News

Lost world found: Centara’s splash-tacular revamp makes waves in Pattaya (video)

6 hours ago
Bangkok MP retains bail despite lese majeste charges Bangkok News

Bangkok MP retains bail despite lese majeste charges

6 hours ago
Gold prices hit the jackpot, investors rush for glittering gains Finance

Gold prices hit the jackpot, investors rush for glittering gains

6 hours ago
Thai farmers to receive 1,000 baht per rai under new scheme Thailand News

Thai farmers to receive 1,000 baht per rai under new scheme

6 hours ago
Thai-Australian boy fatally stabbed in Sattahip village Crime News

Thai-Australian boy fatally stabbed in Sattahip village

7 hours ago
ADB revises Thailand GDP forecast, warns of slower Asia growth Business News

ADB revises Thailand GDP forecast, warns of slower Asia growth

7 hours ago
Phuket exhibition showcases skills of rehabilitated inmates Phuket News

Phuket exhibition showcases skills of rehabilitated inmates

7 hours ago
Community mourns young boy lost in reckless driving tragedy Thailand News

Community mourns young boy lost in reckless driving tragedy

7 hours ago
Pattaya entrepreneur gifts exploited children with new bicycles Pattaya News

Pattaya entrepreneur gifts exploited children with new bicycles

7 hours ago
Thailand launches HPV vaccine drive for schoolgirls to fight cancer Thailand News

Thailand launches HPV vaccine drive for schoolgirls to fight cancer

8 hours ago
After a successful ICP Hacker House, the Internet Computer is back! Events

After a successful ICP Hacker House, the Internet Computer is back!

8 hours ago
Police subdue armed suspect after car theft in Phitsanulok Crime News

Police subdue armed suspect after car theft in Phitsanulok

8 hours ago
Chinese tourist&#8217;s family seeks justice after fatal paragliding accident Thailand News

Chinese tourist’s family seeks justice after fatal paragliding accident

8 hours ago
Suphan Buri man arrested for drug-induced chaos at home Central Thailand News

Suphan Buri man arrested for drug-induced chaos at home

8 hours ago
Thai food for thought: Restaurant sector set for festive tourism feast Business News

Thai food for thought: Restaurant sector set for festive tourism feast

8 hours ago
Holidays and observances in Thailand in 2025 Thai Life

Holidays and observances in Thailand in 2025

8 hours ago
Close call: Buffalo rescued from deep well in Chon Buri (video) Eastern Thailand News

Close call: Buffalo rescued from deep well in Chon Buri (video)

8 hours ago
Bangkok NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Syrian woman and Afghan men nabbed in Phuket passport scam

Syrian woman and Afghan men nabbed in Phuket passport scam

Published: 17:47, 11 December 2024
Rama II Bridge debris cleared, traffic to resume by Saturday

Rama II Bridge debris cleared, traffic to resume by Saturday

Published: 17:37, 11 December 2024
Thai masseuse pleads for justice amid singer&#8217;s tragic death

Thai masseuse pleads for justice amid singer’s tragic death

Published: 17:28, 11 December 2024
Concerns raised over blue-coloured residue on Thai chillies

Concerns raised over blue-coloured residue on Thai chillies

Published: 17:20, 11 December 2024
Check Also
Close