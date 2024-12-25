Buri Ram land dispute awaits Supreme Court decision amidst ownership clash

Picture courtesy of Bangkok Post

The ongoing land dispute in Buri Ram’s Khao Kradong area centres around the ownership of 5,000 rai of land, which Deputy Prime Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit asserts belongs to the State Railway of Thailand (SRT). Concurrently, Anutin Charnvirakul, another deputy prime minister, has urged all parties to await the Supreme Administrative Court’s decision on the matter, highlighting the legal complexities involved.

This conflict gained attention when Deputy Interior Minister Songsak Thongsri raised concerns that the SRT might be mistaken in its efforts to reclaim the land. He contends that over 400 villagers in the Isan and Samet sub-districts of Mueang district, located in the northeastern province, possess land title deeds that substantiate their claims of ownership.

Suriya, who also serves as the transport minister, emphasised the necessity for the SRT to reclaim the land following a Supreme Court ruling affirming the agency’s ownership. He warned that failure to do so could result in charges of dereliction of duty against the SRT.

It’s noteworthy that the SRT operates under the Ministry of Transport, whereas the Department of Lands (DoL), responsible for issuing the contentious title deeds, falls under the Ministry of the Interior, headed by Anutin.

Suriya acknowledged that those affected by the SRT’s land reclamation could potentially receive compensation, including 12 local state agencies whose buildings occupy the disputed area. He suggested that these agencies might be permitted to rent the land, drawing a parallel with the Criminal Court’s lease of SRT land on Ratchadaphisek Road for its headquarters.

Deputy Prime Minister Anutin emphasised the importance of waiting for the Supreme Administrative Court’s judgement, stating, “All sides should wait for the court’s ruling before taking further action.”

Anutin further mentioned that he had instructed the DoL to adhere strictly to legal protocols while managing the dispute, ensuring fairness for all involved parties. His comments, however, were somewhat ambiguous, leaving room for interpretation, reported Bangkok Post.

The SRT, in its defence, reiterated its right to reclaim the Khao Kradong land. The organisation pointed out that the DoL’s role is now limited to nullifying the title deeds issued by the Buri Ram land office, as directed by the Central Administrative Court.