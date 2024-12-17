DSI apprehends 5th suspect in illegal surrogacy case in Bangkok

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: 17:36, 17 December 2024| Updated: 17:36, 17 December 2024
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) apprehended another suspect involved in an illegal surrogacy network, marking the fifth arrest in the case.

Police detained Siriporn, who was wanted under a warrant issued by the Criminal Court on November 21, for allegedly engaging in commercial surrogacy operations and acting as a broker. Siriporn was caught at the DSI building in the Thung Song Hong district, Bangkok, yesterday, December 16, and subsequently handed over to the Special Investigation Division for Human Trafficking for legal proceedings.

This case, designated as Special Case 235/2022, involves a group accused of unlawful surrogate arrangements, a practice commonly referred to as commercial surrogacy. Siriporn is suspected of recruiting women to participate in surrogacy for profit, a violation of the law.

Previously, the investigation centre had arrested other brokers involved in recruiting surrogate mothers, as well as medical professionals who implanted embryos into the surrogate women. Siriporn’s arrest is the fifth in this ongoing investigation.

The operation to apprehend suspects under special case warrants is in line with directives from Yuthana Pheradam, the DSI’s Director-General.

The investigation centre, which reports directly to the command, was tasked with forming an operational unit specifically to track and arrest individuals with outstanding warrants, particularly those nearing expiration. This strategy aims to bring alleged offenders who remain at large into the justice system.

The crackdown on illegal surrogacy has gained significant attention, reflecting the broader issue of human trafficking. Surrogacy, when conducted legally, involves an agreement where a woman agrees to carry and give birth to a child for another person or couple.

However, commercial surrogacy, which involves financial transactions beyond reimbursing medical and related costs, is illegal in Thailand. The DSI’s efforts underscore the complexity and seriousness of addressing this issue within the human trafficking framework.

Police stress the importance of upholding the law and ensuring surrogacy practices adhere to ethical and legal standards, reported KhaoSod.

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

