Hong Kong man arrested in Pattaya for illegal e-cigarette trade

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A Hong Kong man has been apprehended in a luxury hotel in Central Pattaya for producing and selling electronic cigarettes. A significant haul of e-cigarette components was seized, including empty e-cigarette pods and e-liquid.

The arrest took place yesterday when police officers, led by Navin Teerawit, Pattaya City Police Station Superintendent, and his team, detained 28 year old Hing Ping Sin at a hotel in Nong Prue, Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri.

Advertisements

Police had been investigating the suspect’s activities after discovering that he was illicitly manufacturing and distributing e-cigarettes and e-liquids to Chinese tourists in Pattaya. To catch the suspect, they conducted a sting operation by setting up a controlled purchase, which led to his arrest. During the hotel search, a large quantity of contraband was found, including 43 e-cigarette heads, 1,200 empty pods, 30 e-cigarette devices, 900 e-cigarette bases, four bottles of e-liquid, and 968 grammes of e-liquid mixture powder. Additionally, three gallons of e-liquid, a digital scale, an unregistered semi-automatic firearm, and three .380 calibre bullets were seized.

The suspect confessed to illegally producing and selling e-cigarettes, primarily targeting venues frequented by Chinese customers in Pattaya.

Furthermore, Sin admitted carrying a firearm for self-protection due to the risks involved in his trade. Initially, the suspect faces charges related to the illegal sale of goods that have not cleared customs, possession of an unregistered firearm, and holding ammunition without a permit. Sin, along with the seized items, has been handed over to Pattaya City Police Station investigators for legal proceedings. Law enforcement is also expanding their investigation to uncover more about the suspect’s network, reported KhaoSod.

The incident highlights the ongoing issue of illegal e-cigarette trade in tourist areas like Pattaya, where demand among tourists often leads to clandestine operations. Despite the legal restrictions on e-cigarettes in Thailand, the market persists underground, with individuals like Sin exploiting loopholes to supply the demand.

Police are determined to clamp down on such illegal activities, as they pose health risks and undermine regulatory efforts.

Advertisements