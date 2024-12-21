Hong Kong man arrested in Pattaya for illegal e-cigarette trade

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: 14:18, 21 December 2024| Updated: 14:18, 21 December 2024
200 1 minute read
Hong Kong man arrested in Pattaya for illegal e-cigarette trade
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A Hong Kong man has been apprehended in a luxury hotel in Central Pattaya for producing and selling electronic cigarettes. A significant haul of e-cigarette components was seized, including empty e-cigarette pods and e-liquid.

The arrest took place yesterday when police officers, led by Navin Teerawit, Pattaya City Police Station Superintendent, and his team, detained 28 year old Hing Ping Sin at a hotel in Nong Prue, Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri.

Advertisements

Police had been investigating the suspect’s activities after discovering that he was illicitly manufacturing and distributing e-cigarettes and e-liquids to Chinese tourists in Pattaya. To catch the suspect, they conducted a sting operation by setting up a controlled purchase, which led to his arrest. During the hotel search, a large quantity of contraband was found, including 43 e-cigarette heads, 1,200 empty pods, 30 e-cigarette devices, 900 e-cigarette bases, four bottles of e-liquid, and 968 grammes of e-liquid mixture powder. Additionally, three gallons of e-liquid, a digital scale, an unregistered semi-automatic firearm, and three .380 calibre bullets were seized.

The suspect confessed to illegally producing and selling e-cigarettes, primarily targeting venues frequented by Chinese customers in Pattaya.

Related news
Hong Kong man arrested in Pattaya for illegal e-cigarette trade | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Furthermore, Sin admitted carrying a firearm for self-protection due to the risks involved in his trade. Initially, the suspect faces charges related to the illegal sale of goods that have not cleared customs, possession of an unregistered firearm, and holding ammunition without a permit. Sin, along with the seized items, has been handed over to Pattaya City Police Station investigators for legal proceedings. Law enforcement is also expanding their investigation to uncover more about the suspect’s network, reported KhaoSod.

The incident highlights the ongoing issue of illegal e-cigarette trade in tourist areas like Pattaya, where demand among tourists often leads to clandestine operations. Despite the legal restrictions on e-cigarettes in Thailand, the market persists underground, with individuals like Sin exploiting loopholes to supply the demand.

Police are determined to clamp down on such illegal activities, as they pose health risks and undermine regulatory efforts.

Advertisements
Hong Kong man arrested in Pattaya for illegal e-cigarette trade | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Latest Thailand News
Sisaket: Man hides in neighbour&#8217;s urn after stabbing father (video) Crime News

Sisaket: Man hides in neighbour’s urn after stabbing father (video)

4 hours ago
Transwoman arrested for explicit online content in Korat Crime News

Transwoman arrested for explicit online content in Korat

5 hours ago
Hong Kong man arrested in Pattaya for illegal e-cigarette trade Crime News

Hong Kong man arrested in Pattaya for illegal e-cigarette trade

5 hours ago
Motorcyclist killed in Pattaya crash with minivan and pickup truck Pattaya News

Motorcyclist killed in Pattaya crash with minivan and pickup truck

5 hours ago
Girl killed in Chon Buri hit-and-run sparks search for dark vehicle Crime News

Girl killed in Chon Buri hit-and-run sparks search for dark vehicle

6 hours ago
Bangkok bust: 6 Chinese arrested with 200k SIM cards Bangkok News

Bangkok bust: 6 Chinese arrested with 200k SIM cards

6 hours ago
Thailand eyes Phuket for bitcoin sandbox experiment Finance

Thailand eyes Phuket for bitcoin sandbox experiment

7 hours ago
Udon Thani: Sports shoes blunder leaves seller with 80k baht loss Crime News

Udon Thani: Sports shoes blunder leaves seller with 80k baht loss

8 hours ago
Girls abandoned by drug-addicted parents in Chachoengsao Central Thailand News

Girls abandoned by drug-addicted parents in Chachoengsao

8 hours ago
Three sentenced to death for German&#8217;s murder in Pattaya Crime News

Three sentenced to death for German’s murder in Pattaya

9 hours ago
Phuket welcomes tourists on first Bucharest flight Aviation News

Phuket welcomes tourists on first Bucharest flight

9 hours ago
Residents challenge SRT&#8217;s ownership claims to Khao Kradong Eastern Thailand News

Residents challenge SRT’s ownership claims to Khao Kradong

9 hours ago
Thai government to choose sites for casino complexes Bangkok News

Thai government to choose sites for casino complexes

9 hours ago
Thai court orders DLT to issue vehicle tax sticker to driver Bangkok News

Thai court orders DLT to issue vehicle tax sticker to driver

10 hours ago
Thailand braces for cold spell with mountain lows of 5 degrees Bangkok News

Thailand braces for cold spell with mountain lows of 5 degrees

10 hours ago
What to do in Bangkok this week (December 21 to 26) Bangkok Travel

What to do in Bangkok this week (December 21 to 26)

23 hours ago
Kanchanaburi: &#8216;Miss Grand Purple Sweet Potato&#8217; wins 200k lottery (video) Thailand News

Kanchanaburi: ‘Miss Grand Purple Sweet Potato’ wins 200k lottery (video)

1 day ago
Phuket to host Thailand’s first legal same-sex marriages Phuket News

Phuket to host Thailand’s first legal same-sex marriages

1 day ago
PM Paetongtarn crowned Politician of the Year in Bangkok poll Bangkok News

PM Paetongtarn crowned Politician of the Year in Bangkok poll

1 day ago
Elvis of Thailand reveals duct tape secret for younger look at 78 Thailand News

Elvis of Thailand reveals duct tape secret for younger look at 78

1 day ago
Banana leaf caterpillars bring flavour to Phayao province Northern Thailand News

Banana leaf caterpillars bring flavour to Phayao province

1 day ago
Thailand secures South Korean investment in Smart Park project Business News

Thailand secures South Korean investment in Smart Park project

1 day ago
Grab sees 400% growth in Thailand&#8217;s ride-hailing-delivery services Business News

Grab sees 400% growth in Thailand’s ride-hailing-delivery services

1 day ago
3 arrested in Kalasin businessman kidnapping, 2 on the run Crime News

3 arrested in Kalasin businessman kidnapping, 2 on the run

1 day ago
Welcome the New Year in style at INNSiDE by Meliá Bangkok Sukhumvit Events

Welcome the New Year in style at INNSiDE by Meliá Bangkok Sukhumvit

1 day ago
Crime NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Motorcyclist killed in Pattaya crash with minivan and pickup truck

Motorcyclist killed in Pattaya crash with minivan and pickup truck

Published: 14:00, 21 December 2024
Girl killed in Chon Buri hit-and-run sparks search for dark vehicle

Girl killed in Chon Buri hit-and-run sparks search for dark vehicle

Published: 13:42, 21 December 2024
Bangkok bust: 6 Chinese arrested with 200k SIM cards

Bangkok bust: 6 Chinese arrested with 200k SIM cards

Published: 13:15, 21 December 2024
Thailand eyes Phuket for bitcoin sandbox experiment

Thailand eyes Phuket for bitcoin sandbox experiment

Published: 11:58, 21 December 2024
Check Also
Close