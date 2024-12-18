2025 kicks off with a salesplosion from the Commerce Ministry

Picture courtesy of spacebar.th

Hold onto your hats, shoppers: the Commerce Ministry is kicking off 2025 with a bang, unveiling its sensational New Year Mega Sale 2025. With jaw-dropping discounts of up to 80% on over 40,000 products and services, this is a shopping spree you won’t want to miss.

Over 300 vendors are rolling out the red carpet, from major manufacturers and department stores to your favourite convenience stores and online marketplaces. Running from December 17 to January 31, 2025, the colossal sale is set to slash living costs by a whopping 4.8 billion baht and rake in 14.4 billion baht in revenue.

Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan revealed that this bold sale is all part of the government’s game plan to jumpstart economic recovery, ease the financial squeeze on families, and sprinkle a little extra festive cheer over the holiday season.

Everything is up for grabs: food and beverages, essentials, high-tech gadgets, fashion fixes, home luxuries, tools for the trade, health and wellness products, car services, hospitality treats, flight deals, insurance perks, internet services, dining delights, and even farm-fresh produce.

Online shopaholics, rejoice! Special promotions await on top e-commerce platforms like Lazada, Shopee, Grab Food, Lineman, Foodpanda, and Robinhood, with exclusive new year deals that are simply too good to resist.

That’s not all! There will be an exclusive sales event at the ministry’s office in Nonthaburi from December 17 to 19, perfect for those keen on snagging a bargain in person.

Minister Pichai encourages everyone to explore the 44,919 participating locations and cash in on this spectacular New Year bonanza.

And if that wasn’t enough, the government’s been implementing measures to ease household debt earlier this year.

On the trade front, good news keeps rolling in: exports are predicted to surge by at least 4% year-on-year, smashing the initial target of 1-2%.

The ministry is lining up a pow-wow with industry bigwigs, including the Thai Chamber of Commerce and the Federation of Thai Industries, this Wednesday to iron out ambitious export growth goals for 2025.

Minister Pichai also called on the Bank of Thailand to keep a close eye on the baht’s appreciation and interest rates so we can all breathe easy.