Slapstick: Foreign man, ladyboy clash in Pattaya showdown (video)

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A dispute over a motorcycle in the early hours of this morning spiralled into a fiery face-off between a foreign man and a ladyboy on the vibrant streets of Pattaya.

The foreigner found himself on the receiving end of a stinging slap from a ladyboy, sparking a call for order in the bustling seaside resort.

The altercation erupted at 1am, today March 17, when a group of transgender women congregated around the tourist’s motorcycle. The foreigner’s request for the transwoman to vacate his bike provoked an indignant reaction.

“Get your own motorcycle,” he reportedly said.

The transwoman, feeling patronised, struck back, literally. Captured on camera, the incident showed the perpetrator, dressed in black, delivering a swift slap to the foreigner’s face.

In response, the visitor gently pushed her away, further aggravating the group. Another voice from the crowd hurled insults at the stunned tourist, but tensions thankfully subsided without further escalation.

The transwoman involved, 24 year old Nong Fa Sai, later explained the context.

“We were relaxing on the tourist’s bike when he told us to get off and get our own bikes. He made it sound like we were lesser for not having our own bikes.”

Known for seeking out foreign patrons, the ladyboys in Pattaya have stirred unease within the community. Residents, wary of confrontations, are calling for officials to reinforce Pattaya’s image as a welcoming tourist destination, free from such unsavoury episodes, reported KhaoSod.

Confrontations between ladyboys and foreigners are common. Only last month police arrested a ladyboy and her friend for attacking an Indian national for stealing his 120,000 baht gold necklace, at a hotel in the Songkhla. The incident occurred after the victim refused her sexual services, claiming she looked different from her online profile.

As Pattaya recovers from another headline-snatching incident, the clarion call is clear: it’s time to smooth out the resort’s ruffled feathers and restore its reputation as a haven for tourists around the globe.

