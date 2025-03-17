Thai woman alleges black magic after ex-colleague’s strange rituals

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee9 hours agoLast Updated: Monday, March 17, 2025
187 1 minute read
Thai woman alleges black magic after ex-colleague’s strange rituals
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A woman turned to a social media page for help after accusing a former colleague of using black magic against her. The black magic dabbling colleague alleged Bow stole her boyfriend, despite never meeting him.

The incident occurred yesterday, March 16, at the office of the Sai Mai Must Survive page. Bow, a 28 year old woman from the Sukhapiban 5 area, sought assistance following claims of black magic by her former colleague.

Bow recounted that three months prior, she had a close friendship with the colleague. However, the colleague’s behaviour changed, leading to involvement in black magic rituals.

Bow observed her former friend buying chillies and salt, using them in rituals where photos of various women and their boyfriends were burnt in the open, claiming these actions would bring her boyfriend back swiftly, especially on specific religious days.

Related Articles

This prompted Bow to distance herself, suspecting possible mental health issues. The situation escalated when the colleague accused Bow of having an affair with her boyfriend, despite Bow never having met him.

She only lent her phone once for a chat with her boyfriend. The colleague responded by cursing Bow, printing her photo, and stepping on it, sending a video threatening consequences if Bow pursued any romantic involvement.

Thai woman alleges black magic after ex-colleague's strange rituals | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Initially sceptical, Bow began to worry as people around her suggested that the black magic might have real effects. Although no harm has yet occurred, she started feeling unsafe, prompting her to seek help from the page, reported KhaoSod.

Ekaphop Lueangprasert, founder of Sai Mai Must Survive, stated that while the impact of black magic remains uncertain, such actions are legally problematic, amounting to defamation and violating computer crime laws. He plans to assist Bow in filing a police report at Sai Mai Police Station.

For her peace of mind, he advised Bow to partake in rituals like holy water blessings and meditation.

Thai woman alleges black magic after ex-colleague's strange rituals | News by Thaiger

Latest Thailand News
Police colonel caught with cheat sheet in Thai judicial exam Crime News

Police colonel caught with cheat sheet in Thai judicial exam

7 hours ago
Shell shocked: Minister calls for united front to save dugongs (video) Phuket News

Shell shocked: Minister calls for united front to save dugongs (video)

7 hours ago
Thai tomboy breaks up with girlfriend for refusing to back false assault Thailand News

Thai tomboy breaks up with girlfriend for refusing to back false assault

7 hours ago
Volunteer escapes car bomb attack in Pattani, vehicle damaged South Thailand News

Volunteer escapes car bomb attack in Pattani, vehicle damaged

8 hours ago
Thai woman loses hand after shirt caught in motorcycle wheel Thailand News

Thai woman loses hand after shirt caught in motorcycle wheel

8 hours ago
Race against crime: Phuket police crack down on illegal street racers Phuket News

Race against crime: Phuket police crack down on illegal street racers

8 hours ago
Arrested Thai woman laughs after brutal murder of transwoman Thailand News

Arrested Thai woman laughs after brutal murder of transwoman

8 hours ago
Nakhon Pathom police seize 50 million baht meth pills haul Crime News

Nakhon Pathom police seize 50 million baht meth pills haul

9 hours ago
Slapstick: Foreign man, ladyboy clash in Pattaya showdown (video) Pattaya News

Slapstick: Foreign man, ladyboy clash in Pattaya showdown (video)

9 hours ago
Thai woman alleges black magic after ex-colleague&#8217;s strange rituals Thailand News

Thai woman alleges black magic after ex-colleague’s strange rituals

9 hours ago
Man shoots temple disciple in Pathum Thani, claims self-defence Thailand News

Man shoots temple disciple in Pathum Thani, claims self-defence

9 hours ago
SMU supports women in tech to strengthen Thailand’s digital growth Education

SMU supports women in tech to strengthen Thailand’s digital growth

9 hours ago
Police nab drug dealer with 43 kilos of meth in Nakhon Pathom Crime News

Police nab drug dealer with 43 kilos of meth in Nakhon Pathom

9 hours ago
Bite club: German man sinks teeth into Korat dentist, sparks panic Thailand News

Bite club: German man sinks teeth into Korat dentist, sparks panic

10 hours ago
Baht luck: German and Indian tourists pickpocketed in Pattaya Pattaya News

Baht luck: German and Indian tourists pickpocketed in Pattaya

10 hours ago
Shoddy washing machine sparks fire in Pattaya Pattaya News

Shoddy washing machine sparks fire in Pattaya

10 hours ago
Thai tourism ministry cracks down on foreign-led tour businesses Thailand News

Thai tourism ministry cracks down on foreign-led tour businesses

10 hours ago
Bolt from the blue: Transport Ministry speeds up rider crackdown Thailand News

Bolt from the blue: Transport Ministry speeds up rider crackdown

11 hours ago
Foreigner assaults Thai man after alleged hit-and-run in Pattaya Pattaya News

Foreigner assaults Thai man after alleged hit-and-run in Pattaya

11 hours ago
Community aids suicidal woman at Bang Pakong pier Thailand News

Community aids suicidal woman at Bang Pakong pier

11 hours ago
Dope busted: British nationals caught in Kho Samui cannabis caper Koh Samui News

Dope busted: British nationals caught in Kho Samui cannabis caper

11 hours ago
Thai couple bring 24kg of cannabis to Japan in luggage mix-up Thailand News

Thai couple bring 24kg of cannabis to Japan in luggage mix-up

12 hours ago
Motorcycle crash on Highway 331 kills couple in Chachoengsao Road deaths

Motorcycle crash on Highway 331 kills couple in Chachoengsao

13 hours ago
Bridge over troubled water: BMA&#8217;s Bangkok river crossing race Bangkok News

Bridge over troubled water: BMA’s Bangkok river crossing race

13 hours ago
Rescue diver&#8217;s body found in Ping River after fishing accident Chiang Mai News

Rescue diver’s body found in Ping River after fishing accident

13 hours ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee9 hours agoLast Updated: Monday, March 17, 2025
187 1 minute read
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Thai tomboy breaks up with girlfriend for refusing to back false assault

Thai tomboy breaks up with girlfriend for refusing to back false assault

7 hours ago
Volunteer escapes car bomb attack in Pattani, vehicle damaged

Volunteer escapes car bomb attack in Pattani, vehicle damaged

8 hours ago
Thai woman loses hand after shirt caught in motorcycle wheel

Thai woman loses hand after shirt caught in motorcycle wheel

8 hours ago
Arrested Thai woman laughs after brutal murder of transwoman

Arrested Thai woman laughs after brutal murder of transwoman

8 hours ago