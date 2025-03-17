Thai woman alleges black magic after ex-colleague’s strange rituals

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A woman turned to a social media page for help after accusing a former colleague of using black magic against her. The black magic dabbling colleague alleged Bow stole her boyfriend, despite never meeting him.

The incident occurred yesterday, March 16, at the office of the Sai Mai Must Survive page. Bow, a 28 year old woman from the Sukhapiban 5 area, sought assistance following claims of black magic by her former colleague.

Bow recounted that three months prior, she had a close friendship with the colleague. However, the colleague’s behaviour changed, leading to involvement in black magic rituals.

Bow observed her former friend buying chillies and salt, using them in rituals where photos of various women and their boyfriends were burnt in the open, claiming these actions would bring her boyfriend back swiftly, especially on specific religious days.

This prompted Bow to distance herself, suspecting possible mental health issues. The situation escalated when the colleague accused Bow of having an affair with her boyfriend, despite Bow never having met him.

She only lent her phone once for a chat with her boyfriend. The colleague responded by cursing Bow, printing her photo, and stepping on it, sending a video threatening consequences if Bow pursued any romantic involvement.

Initially sceptical, Bow began to worry as people around her suggested that the black magic might have real effects. Although no harm has yet occurred, she started feeling unsafe, prompting her to seek help from the page, reported KhaoSod.

Ekaphop Lueangprasert, founder of Sai Mai Must Survive, stated that while the impact of black magic remains uncertain, such actions are legally problematic, amounting to defamation and violating computer crime laws. He plans to assist Bow in filing a police report at Sai Mai Police Station.

For her peace of mind, he advised Bow to partake in rituals like holy water blessings and meditation.