Thailand
Thailand ladyboy – Facts You Never Know about Ladyboy Culture in Thailand
When looking for an exotic vacation, one of the countries that come to mind most often is Thailand. This Asian country has a lot to offer its guests.
its abundance of magnificent temples with gigantic statues of the Buddha, the natural resources
available for everyone to explore, its jaw-dropping beaches, famous cuisine, street food, and its reputation as a shopping haven for bargain lovers, among so many others.
But just like any other country, Thailand also has a side that others might consider seedy.
Researching or reading about the country, there’s a huge chance you might encounter the word “kathoey”,
which they use to refer to transgenders, better known as “ladyboys”. Thailand’s ladyboys are famous worldwide
and many travelers go to Thailand specifically to meet them.
Ladyboys have been around in Thailand for a long time. It’s quite a bit surprising that they continue to be so prevalent,
despite the negative stigma associated with them. They are considered part of Thai culture.
There are so many reasons why ladyboys continue to thrive, and here are some of them:
Ladyboy, Transgender person, or the third gender – They are called Kathoey
in Thailand
PHOTO: pattayaunlimited
The term "transgender" is rarely used in Thailand. Instead, the common term is,
Kathoey which was once used to define intersex people, human beings who were
born with ambiguous genitalia.
Kathoey have become entirely common in Thai society, like everyone else, they go
about their daily affairs: shopping, meeting with friends, using public transport,
visiting the temple.
Large ladyboy population in Thailand
PHOTO: bemytravelmuse
Thailand beholds the highest rate of Transsexuals throughout the world. According
to Sam Winter, the numbers differ from about 10,000 to (unofficial) 300,000.
substantially above that estimated for transgender in most other parts of the world.
The Thai community creates a sound public opinion environment for those of different
sexual orientations. They can enjoy their freedom of expressing themselves.
Thai Buddhism helps to understand transsexuals in Thailand
PHOTO: huffpost
First Buddhist scriptures also mention 3 genders: a man, a woman, and a kathoey.
So, religion officially allows for the third gender to exist. Buddhist teachings also
hold that the circumstances we live in today are the product of how we
lived our previous lives.
Another concept behind kathoey is the result of karma – in particular, one was born
kathoey because of some sexual misdemeanor in an earlier life or lives or that they
failed to fulfill an expected role in the reproductive process, such as a man not
caring for a woman who is pregnant by him.
Whatever the reason, it is important to note that the common belief says there is no
escaping from the karmic consequences, everyone has been kathoey at once in
previous lives and will be again in future ones, thus kathoey should be treated with
compassion.
Big cities have wider acceptance
PHOTO: huffpost
Kathoey’s acceptance in society depends on the area in which they live. In the bigger
cities, it is more normalized to be kathoey. In more rural villages, the treatment of
kathoey is described as tolerance than acceptance.
Miss Tiffany& Universe
PHOTO: thairath
Miss Tiffany Universe is a beauty pageant for Thai transgender women in
Pattaya, Thailand. The contest is open to all transgender women who may or may
not have gone through sex reassignment surgery.
The Miss Tiffany Universe contest held once a year is receiving more attention
especially since it is broadcast live on Thai television with an average of 15 million
viewers. Miss Tiffany Universe winner receives a trophy and crown, Honda
Jazz, cash prizes, jewelry, and other gifts from sponsors.
Lady Gaga gained her inspiration from Cabaret shows – Drug show in Thailand
PHOTO: rappler
Cabaret shows are popular and widespread in Thai culture. The Calypso in
Bangkok is said to be where Lady Gaga gained a lot of her inspiration and the
Tiffany has been compared to the Miss Universe of kathoey culture.
These cabaret shows include elaborate song and dance routines with elegant
costuming. One might be tempted to compare these shows to the drag shows in the
US, but in these shows the performers are not just taking on a female persona;
many of them identify as women.
They work as normal Thai people Thailand ladyboy
PHOTO: traveller
The lifestyle of the kathoey varies as well. Mostly though, the kathoey lives like
other Thai people. They work as hairdressers, filmmakers, sex workers, waitresses,
models, and other jobs that you would find any woman.
They have romantic relationships and are allowed to marry. Kathoey, like other
trans people, is just that. People.
Easy to see beautiful Kathoey in public media
Kathoeys are more visible and more accepted in Thai culture than transsexuals are
in other countries in the world. Several popular Thai models, singers, and movie
stars are kathoeys, and Thai newspapers often print photographs of the winners of
female and kathoey beauty contests side by side.
The phenomenon is not restricted to urban areas; there are kathoeys in most
villages, and kathoey beauty contests are commonly held as part of local fairs.
Varies feminizing surgeries to choose from
Kathoey has easy access to hormones and surgery. Local chain drugstores can
carry as many as 23 hormonal preparations, all available (without a doctor’s note)
over the shop counter.
Many dresses as women and undergo a wide range of medical
procedures such as breast implants, hormones, silicone injections, or Adam apple
reductions. That is why a Kathoey is hard to distinguish. Thailand ladyboy
Developmental pathways for those who want to be a kathoey Thailand ladyboy
Once a young boy has become discontented about his gender identity, he finds that
modern Thai society opens up for him a clear developmental path. On one hand
media personalities – TG actresses, singers, models, and beauty queens – provide role
models to aim for.
Nearer at hand, an older peer or often a fellow student may provide the first social
contact with a kathoey.
These older role models can provide the young kathoey with important
information; initially regarding hormones, clothes, make-up, beauty contests, etc,
and perhaps later on extending to information about employment and surgery.
Kathoey career Thailand ladyboy
PHOTO: thephuketnews
A word here about economics. A nose operation can cost US$240. Sex
reassignment surgery can cost US$950. To save even that money one needs a
job while salaries are low in Thailand.
The costs of surgery, therefore, act to draw kathoey to the cabarets and bars for
work. The cabarets are often unobjectionable spectacles of dance, music, and
costume for tourists. While the salaries are small much more might be earned
from tips given by tourists taking photos.
The bars, on the other hand, provide a vehicle for prostitution. Both provide a way
of earning the kind of money that make surgery possible. Also hope of
meeting a Westerner who might take her to his country, where, apart from anything
else, she might be able to achieve legal status as a female and marry. That is the
‘kathoey career’ for most Kathoey.
Beautiful soldiers Thailand ladyboy
Like many countries, Thailand’s military has conscription by way of a lottery. In
draft day, all men over 21 – even those who no longer consider themselves to be
male – are required to attend the conscription lottery once. In practice, kathoey
ladyboys are almost always exempted from military service – but they are still
required to attend the lottery.
Thai law forbids people from changing their gender on national identification
documents, so all trans women remain officially recognized as male. These annual
scenes of beautifully dressed women sitting among crowds of more conventionally
male-looking recruits draw many eyes.
But the big question here, especially for those of you who are visiting Thailand for
the first time and whatnot is probably how to spot a ladyboy on your travels. Here
are some top tips for spotting a Thai ladyboy:
Too Tall – most women in Thailand are petite and short. However, there is
an exception to that rule, but if they are too tall, then definitely be
suspicious.
Very feminine – ladyboys love to wear makeup and pay a lot of attention to
their clothing and sexy dresses.
Broad shoulders.
No bra – it’s very uncommon for women in Thailand to go braless!
Adam’s apple, although this can also be operated on nowadays.
The unfeminine tone of voice.
These are generic tips, but they are a good beginner guide for those who don’t
know what to look for. Also, at the end of the day.
Many have this idea that ladyboys are merely sex workers and have a negative
stereotype and while the former may be true, the latter is far from
reality. Ladyboys are no different from any other person; they just choose to
live their lives the way they see fit by openly defying gender stereotypes.
Fortunately for them, Thailand is accepting of them.
Check out other news or watch a news report on Thaiger’s youtube channel
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thailand ladyboy – Facts You Never Know about Ladyboy Culture in Thailand
Last Pakistani in Guantanamo Bay goes home
Rich rewards offered for info on currency counterfeiters
Best land plots and villas with gorgeous sea views in Kamala, Phuket
Is Prayut quiet due to humbleness or unpopularity?
Musk’s Twitter: hate speech spikes, execs sacked, Trump happy
Turkey raises terrorism red flags over nordic NATO apps
Stealing from the Red Cross – How low can Thailand’s corrupt officials go?
“Where is Nancy?” Man attacks US Speaker Pelosi’s husband with hammer
Puffing Israeli passenger puts Bangkok flight at risk
This weekend: Thailand Comic Con 2022 in Bangkok
Hornbills fly again over Lampang Chae Son
Palang Pracharath Party could be dissolved, ex-acting PM banned
Thailand’s First Food Rescue App “Yindii” | Thaiger Podcast Ep.10
World-Class Medical Hub for Regenerative Cellular Therapy Centre in Bangkok, Thailand
Content creators should not miss all included at GUMP Ari.
Useful Thai phrases every visitors in Thailand should know
Missing Indonesian woman’s body found inside giant python
Cabinet agrees to let foreigners buy land and houses in Thailand
Delicious Thai fruits that will delight your taste buds
North and South Thailand, what’s the difference?
5 irresistible cafes in Pattaya (2022)
Mother seeks help after 14 year old daughter turns to prostitution
Ugandan prostitute snatches hundreds of thousands of baht from British tourist in Pattaya
Eat a dick! (A waffle dick)
Hundreds of Chinese citizens arrested in Bangkok drug party raid
Tourism officials plan Loy Krathong events for 6 Thai provinces
Beautiful nature near Bangkok to visit when you need to recharge
61 year old man beaten to death at Bangkok train station
Missing Russian’s body found at sea near Patong Beach
Angry elephant smashes pickup truck windscreen in northeast Thailand
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Indonesia4 days ago
Missing Indonesian woman’s body found inside giant python
- Food4 days ago
Delicious Thai fruits that will delight your taste buds
- Guides3 days ago
North and South Thailand, what’s the difference?
- Best Bites3 days ago
5 irresistible cafes in Pattaya (2022)
- Crime4 days ago
Mother seeks help after 14 year old daughter turns to prostitution
- Crime4 days ago
Ugandan prostitute snatches hundreds of thousands of baht from British tourist in Pattaya
- Indonesia4 days ago
Eat a dick! (A waffle dick)
- Bangkok4 days ago
Hundreds of Chinese citizens arrested in Bangkok drug party raid