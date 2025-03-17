Nakhon Pathom police seize 50 million baht meth pills haul

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Thai police announced the arrest of two men involved in the trafficking of over two million methamphetamine pills in Nakhon Pathom, Region 7.

The drugs, hidden in a pickup truck, were being transported to Samut Sakhon, with the suspects reportedly paid 70,000 baht (US$2,080) each. The operation, valued at over 50 million baht (US$1.48 million), is under continued investigation to trace further accomplices.

The press conference today, March 17, at the Region 7 Police Headquarters was led by Police Lieutenant General Naiwat Phadermchit, the regional police commissioner. Joining him were Deputy Commissioners Police Major General Chomchawin Puratananont and Police Major General Piti Naruethatapichai, alongside Police Major General Prasopchai Matsayawanichakul, the investigation chief for Region 7.

Also present were senior officers from Samut Sakhon, including Police Major General Teeradet Athipakakul, the provincial police chief, and various deputy commanders and station heads.

Naris Niramaivong, the governor of Samut Sakhon, and other local administrative officials, including Deputy Governor Police Lieutenant Colonel Khetarat Chansilp and Mueang Samut Sakhon District Chief Praphan Thoengsakul, attended the briefing.

The operation was supported by the Narcotics Suppression Bureau Division 4, led by Police Major General Prasong Anamanee and Krainat Daorueng, director of the Region 7 Narcotics Control Office.

The suspects, 34 year old Art, also known as Theppitak, and 32 year old Khoi, sometimes known as Thanat, were apprehended with 10 sacks of methamphetamine, totalling 2,050,000 pills. The drugs were concealed in a modified ISUZU D-MAX pickup truck. Police also seized two mobile phones during the operation.

The arrest occurred on March 14, when police from the Samut Sakhon Provincial Police and Mueang Samut Sakhon Police Station investigated reports of drug trafficking in the south.

The officers staked out a location on Ekachai Road, where the suspects’ vehicle matched the description from their investigation. At around 10pm, the vehicle was stopped, and a search revealed the hidden drugs.

The suspects confessed to being hired to transport the drugs from Saraburi to Samut Sakhon for payment of 70,000 baht each. Police are expanding their investigation to identify further accomplices and seize any related assets.

The suspects face charges of possession with intent to sell Category 1 narcotics (methamphetamine) without permission, a crime impacting state security and public safety, reported KhaoSod.

Seized assets include the methamphetamine, a grey ISUZU D-MAX truck, and two mobile phones, with a total value of over 800,000 baht (US$23,745) connected to the narcotics trade.