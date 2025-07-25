Cable crooks busted after blacking out Bangkok Internet

Bangkok police have arrested two men accused of stealing Internet distribution cabinets in a scheme that knocked out online access to hospitals and public offices across the capital, causing more than 10 million baht in damage.

The suspects, identified as 43 year old Wirat and 29 year old Jongrak, were nabbed yesterday, July 24, at a house in Soi Kamnan Maen 5 in Chom Thong district. Officers seized a stash of fibre-optic and copper cables, dismantled cabinets, tools, and electronic devices used in the crimes.

The arrests came after months of investigation into a spree of thefts that began in May. According to Police Major General Napasin Poonsawat, Deputy Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police, a total of 29 cases occurred across 21 police precincts, targeting roadside NTPLC (National Telecommunications Public Company Limited) cabinets.

“These cabinets provided critical Internet access to hospitals, government offices, and communities,” said Pol. Maj. Gen. Napasin. “Each one served a 2-square-kilometre area. The thefts disrupted patient data systems and vital communications.”

The breakthrough came after NTPLC representatives collaborated with police to trace the network outage patterns. Officers tracked the suspects to Soi Bang Khae 14, near the Thongphum 2 village entrance, eventually leading to their hideout.

During interrogation, Wirat confessed to posing as a nighttime repair technician. He used road cones, flashlights, and signal lights to appear legitimate while grinding open the cabinets and removing them.

“I dismantled the parts and sold them for around 2,000 baht each,” he allegedly told police. “I needed the money to support my family.”

Both suspects have prior records involving drug offences and theft. They now face charges of theft and receiving stolen property involving public infrastructure, committed at night using a vehicle, KhaoSod reported.

Pol. Maj. Gen. Chotiwat Lueangwilai, Commander of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, confirmed the suspects had been handed over to investigators at Phetkasem Police Station. Officers continue their probe to identify others involved in the crime ring.

The brazen thefts sparked outrage among officials and residents alike, especially after hospitals reported major delays due to lost Internet access.