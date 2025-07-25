Cable crooks busted after blacking out Bangkok Internet

Duo cut fibre cables in 21 precincts, targeting hospitals and public networks in late-night raids

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal59 seconds agoLast Updated: Friday, July 25, 2025
53 1 minute read
Cable crooks busted after blacking out Bangkok Internet | Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of MGR Online

Bangkok police have arrested two men accused of stealing Internet distribution cabinets in a scheme that knocked out online access to hospitals and public offices across the capital, causing more than 10 million baht in damage.

The suspects, identified as 43 year old Wirat and 29 year old Jongrak, were nabbed yesterday, July 24, at a house in Soi Kamnan Maen 5 in Chom Thong district. Officers seized a stash of fibre-optic and copper cables, dismantled cabinets, tools, and electronic devices used in the crimes.

The arrests came after months of investigation into a spree of thefts that began in May. According to Police Major General Napasin Poonsawat, Deputy Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police, a total of 29 cases occurred across 21 police precincts, targeting roadside NTPLC (National Telecommunications Public Company Limited) cabinets.

“These cabinets provided critical Internet access to hospitals, government offices, and communities,” said Pol. Maj. Gen. Napasin. “Each one served a 2-square-kilometre area. The thefts disrupted patient data systems and vital communications.”

Cable crooks busted after blacking out Bangkok Internet | News by Thaiger

The breakthrough came after NTPLC representatives collaborated with police to trace the network outage patterns. Officers tracked the suspects to Soi Bang Khae 14, near the Thongphum 2 village entrance, eventually leading to their hideout.

During interrogation, Wirat confessed to posing as a nighttime repair technician. He used road cones, flashlights, and signal lights to appear legitimate while grinding open the cabinets and removing them.

Related Articles

“I dismantled the parts and sold them for around 2,000 baht each,” he allegedly told police. “I needed the money to support my family.”

Both suspects have prior records involving drug offences and theft. They now face charges of theft and receiving stolen property involving public infrastructure, committed at night using a vehicle, KhaoSod reported.

Cable crooks busted after blacking out Bangkok Internet | News by Thaiger

Pol. Maj. Gen. Chotiwat Lueangwilai, Commander of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, confirmed the suspects had been handed over to investigators at Phetkasem Police Station. Officers continue their probe to identify others involved in the crime ring.

The brazen thefts sparked outrage among officials and residents alike, especially after hospitals reported major delays due to lost Internet access.

Latest Thailand News
Buriram residents use penis amulets to fend off alleged black magic from Cambodia | Thaiger Thailand News

Buriram residents use penis amulets to fend off alleged black magic from Cambodia

4 seconds ago
Cable crooks busted after blacking out Bangkok Internet | Thaiger Bangkok News

Cable crooks busted after blacking out Bangkok Internet

59 seconds ago
Thailand taps digital wallet leftovers to fight Trump’s tariffs | Thaiger Business News

Thailand taps digital wallet leftovers to fight Trump’s tariffs

15 minutes ago
5 more bodies recovered after deadly gas station strike | Thaiger Thailand News

5 more bodies recovered after deadly gas station strike

2 hours ago
Phuket Fortuner thieves busted with GPS jammer | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket Fortuner thieves busted with GPS jammer

2 hours ago
Border tensions spark allegations of attacks on Thais in Cambodia | Thaiger Thailand News

Border tensions spark allegations of attacks on Thais in Cambodia

2 hours ago
Kao unveils &#8216;Green Pavement&#8217; project for sustainable road solutions | Thaiger Environment News

Kao unveils ‘Green Pavement’ project for sustainable road solutions

2 hours ago
Pattaya slashes spaghetti wires in major city makeover | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya slashes spaghetti wires in major city makeover

2 hours ago
Paetongtarn blasts Cambodia for ‘illegal’ border attacks | Thaiger Thailand News

Paetongtarn blasts Cambodia for ‘illegal’ border attacks

3 hours ago
Border clash: 2 Burmese men attacked in Bangkok in mistaken identity | Thaiger Bangkok News

Border clash: 2 Burmese men attacked in Bangkok in mistaken identity

3 hours ago
Chinese scammer busted at Don Mueang over app fraud | Thaiger Bangkok News

Chinese scammer busted at Don Mueang over app fraud

3 hours ago
Flooded Chiang Rai farm sparks dramatic pig rescue (video) | Thaiger Thailand News

Flooded Chiang Rai farm sparks dramatic pig rescue (video)

3 hours ago
2 month old baby killed in cross-border rocket strike in Surin | Thaiger Thailand News

2 month old baby killed in cross-border rocket strike in Surin

3 hours ago
Thailand ramps up flights as border unrest worsens | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand ramps up flights as border unrest worsens

3 hours ago
Flashing zebra crossing turns heads in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Flashing zebra crossing turns heads in Pattaya

4 hours ago
Bangkok battered as deadly monsoon lashes Thailand | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Bangkok battered as deadly monsoon lashes Thailand

4 hours ago
Thai ex-boxer slammed for slapping Cambodian man amid border clash | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai ex-boxer slammed for slapping Cambodian man amid border clash

19 hours ago
Oui snack: French salami hits 7-Eleven shelves in Thailand | Thaiger Business News

Oui snack: French salami hits 7-Eleven shelves in Thailand

20 hours ago
Joint venture: British woman caught with cannabis stash walks free | Thaiger Cannabis News

Joint venture: British woman caught with cannabis stash walks free

20 hours ago
Scamera action: Snap-happy KL hustler fleeces Thai tourists (video) | Thaiger Thailand News

Scamera action: Snap-happy KL hustler fleeces Thai tourists (video)

20 hours ago
Vodka vroom: Drunk Russian wrecks Thai woman&#8217;s car in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Vodka vroom: Drunk Russian wrecks Thai woman’s car in Phuket

20 hours ago
Thailand urged to tap booming halal tourism market | Thaiger Tourism News

Thailand urged to tap booming halal tourism market

20 hours ago
Deputy health minister inspects Khao San Road to boost tourist confidence | Thaiger Bangkok News

Deputy health minister inspects Khao San Road to boost tourist confidence

20 hours ago
TAT bets on value to reboot Thai tourism | Thaiger Bangkok News

TAT bets on value to reboot Thai tourism

21 hours ago
Still standing: Brave Thai soldier loses leg, not pride | Thaiger Thailand News

Still standing: Brave Thai soldier loses leg, not pride

21 hours ago
Bangkok NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal59 seconds agoLast Updated: Friday, July 25, 2025
53 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x