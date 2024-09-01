Pattaya police recover stolen motorcycle within a day

Picture courtesy of The Pattaya News

Pattaya City police launched an investigation at 1am yesterday, examining CCTV footage after a motorcycle theft was reported from a rented apartment in Mueang Pattaya. Jariya Chomchuen, a 45 year old woman, reported her blue-and-black motorcycle missing at 7am on August 30.

CCTV footage showed a young man pushing the motorcycle away at 3am before starting the engine and riding off. Further footage depicted another individual on a bicycle accompanying the primary suspect.

Advertisements

The police utilised the CCTV footage to trace the stolen motorcycle, ultimately discovering it hidden near a pedestrian bridge in front of Pattaya City School 5 at 1am yesterday. Jariya confirmed the motorcycle was hers, and it was taken to the police station for documentation.

According to the police, Jariya expressed her gratitude for the swift recovery of her motorcycle within a day, noting how rare such outcomes are given the frequent motorcycle thefts in the area, reported The Pattaya News.

The suspects remain at large as of now.

In related news, a brazen theft involving a Honda PCX motorcycle occurred when an unmarked white Isuzu pickup truck with a covered bed stole the vehicle within seven minutes and fled the scene. The incident, captured on CCTV, has prompted calls for police action due to frequent vehicle thefts in the area.

On August 17, 2024, a 32 year old machinist named Niwat Prom-arak reported the theft of his white and black Honda PCX motorcycle, registration 4ขฒ 4072 Bangkok. The motorcycle was taken from beside a building in Soi Rangsit-Pathum 2, Prachathipat subdistrict, Thanyaburi district, Pathum Thani province.

Advertisements

CCTV footage showed the suspicious Isuzu pickup turning into the alley where the motorcycle was parked around 5.47am. The vehicle reversed into the alley beside the building, loaded the motorcycle, and drove away.

Niwat explained that he had parked his motorcycle around 9pm on August 15, and discovered it missing around 1pm on August 16. Checking the CCTV footage, he confirmed the suspect vehicle.