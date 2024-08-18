Brazen theft of motorcycle in Pathum Thani caught on CCTV

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A brazen theft involving a Honda PCX motorcycle occurred when an unmarked white Isuzu pickup truck with a covered bed stole the vehicle within seven minutes and fled the scene. The incident, captured on CCTV, has prompted calls for police action due to frequent vehicle thefts in the area.

Yesterday, August 17, 2024, a 32 year old machinist named Niwat Prom-arak reported the theft of his white and black Honda PCX motorcycle, registration 4ขฒ 4072 Bangkok. The motorcycle was taken from beside a building in Soi Rangsit-Pathum 2, Prachathipat Subdistrict, Thanyaburi District, Pathum Thani Province.

CCTV footage showed the suspicious Isuzu pickup turning into the alley where the motorcycle was parked around 5.47am. The vehicle reversed into the alley beside the building, loaded the motorcycle, and drove away.

Niwat explained that he had parked his motorcycle around 9pm the previous night, August 15, and discovered it missing around 1pm the following day, August 16. Checking the CCTV footage, he confirmed the suspect vehicle.

He noted that his motorcycle’s steering was locked with a remote, making it impossible to tow or push without lifting it, which explains why the thieves used the covered pickup truck to transport the motorcycle.

“The thieves were three people and took about seven minutes to commit the crime. It was very bold and unlike anything I’ve experienced before. It seems they specifically targeted this model,” Niwat stated.

He mentioned that local police are investigating, as vehicle thefts are common in the area. He urged the police to apprehend the culprits due to the audacity of the theft. Niwat also made a public plea for the pickup truck’s owner to come forward and clarify the situation, reported KhaoSod.

“I want the owner of the truck to come to the police station and prove their innocence. The CCTV shows them acting suspiciously, looking around and opening the gate next to the building,” Niwat added.

Initially, Niwat filed a complaint and submitted CCTV evidence to Police Lieutenant Panumas Naksuk, Deputy Inspector at Pratunam Chulalongkorn Police Station, to aid in the investigation and bring the perpetrators to justice.