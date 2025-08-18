Tourist from Bahrain drowns in Surat Thani tubing accident

A 55 year old tourist from Bahrain drowned while tubing with his family in Khlong Sok, Surat Thani. Yesterday, August 17, the man attempted to grab a rope and fell into the water. Despite warnings, he did not wear a life jacket.

Upon being informed of the incident, Phanom district chief Sucheaw Thumosik coordinated with various officials to investigate. The tourist was enjoying a vacation with his family of five in Khao Sok National Park when the unfortunate event occurred.

Ignoring safety regulations, he participated in tubing activities without wearing a life jacket. As he reached for a rope, he fell from the tube and was swept away by the current.

A search operation was immediately launched, involving local police, rescue teams from Khao Sok and nearby areas, and community leaders. The searchers discovered the man’s body approximately 2 kilometres from where he initially went missing, reported KhaoSod.

The police investigators and hospital doctors were notified to examine the scene and the body. The body was then sent to Phanom Hospital for further autopsy.

In similar news, police are investigating the drowning of an unidentified man at Kalim Beach in Phuket on August 9.

Patong police were alerted to the incident at 12.06pm, leading rescue teams from the Phuket Kusoldharm Foundation’s Patong branch, along with divers, to begin searching for the victim.

By around 2pm, waves had washed the man’s body ashore, where he was pronounced dead. A forensic doctor from Vachira Phuket Hospital conducted an examination, confirming that the man’s identity, including his name and nationality, remains unknown. He was described as thin, about 165 centimetres tall, with dark skin and tattoos on both shoulders and upper arms.

Local Sakda Mat-Yuyen told police he saw the man struggling against strong waves before being swept away. He quickly alerted others and called for help. Despite questioning beachgoers and locals, police have not yet been able to identify the deceased.