Pattaya police crackdown on laughing gas balloons and prostitution

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright ChoomaneePublished: 09:35, 01 September 2024| Updated: 10:05, 01 September 2024
Picture courtesy of The Pattaya News

Pattaya witnessed a significant police operation on August 30 evening, as officers from the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division, collaborating with Pattaya City police, inspected entertainment venues to curb the illegal sale of laughing gas balloons and prostitution.

The operation, which began at 8.30pm, saw more than 20 officers patrolling the pub and beer bar areas, particularly targeting establishments adorned with balloons.

Signs in Thai and English were prominently displayed, warning operators against selling nitrous oxide-filled balloons, commonly known as laughing gas balloons, to tourists. Nitrous oxide, legally recognised as a hospital anaesthetic used before surgery or dental procedures, poses severe health risks when inhaled in large quantities.

The police highlighted that misuse could result in nausea, vomiting, dizziness, and unconsciousness. Long-term usage can lead to nerve damage or even death, reported The Pattaya News.

Related news

“Offenders selling nitrous oxide will face up to five years in prison and a fine of up to 10,000 baht (US$290) under the Drug Act,” stated the police.

In related news, the Thai authorities intensified their crackdown on the illegal sale of nitrous oxide, better known as laughing gas balloons on Khao San Road, meanwhile also targeting foreign labourers hired by establishments to evade the law.

At 9pm on June 6, senior officers led an operation to inspect entertainment venues and restaurants along Khao San Road. The main focus was an establishment at the end of the street. Officials found a stash of laughing gas balloons and advertising materials promoting their sale.

They seized numerous balloons and cans of laughing gas as evidence. Several foreign workers were detained for questioning regarding their legal status in the country.

One officer stated that the establishments caught selling laughing gas balloons last night were the same ones apprehended last February. He claims that the establishment continues to sell to youths and tourists, employing foreign workers to avoid legal repercussions.

