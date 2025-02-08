Pattaya police crack down on drug addicts setting fire to trash

Fed-up Pattaya residents got their wish when police swooped in on a notorious hotspot overrun by drug addicts, after complaints of homeless users setting fires and endangering homes.

Pattaya police, led by Police Colonel Nawin Thirawit, launched a targeted operation in Soi Bongkot on Thursday, February 6, following mounting fears from locals. Residents reported that drug users had been igniting piles of trash, posing a serious fire hazard to nearby houses.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Sirichat Nuthet told The Pattaya News that after receiving multiple complaints, officers swiftly executed an inspection of the area, identifying several individuals suspected of drug use. Urine tests confirmed their suspicions, with at least one person testing positive. The suspect admitted to using drugs and was immediately taken to Pattaya City Police Station for further legal action.

To clamp down on the rising drug problem, police also conducted random searches in other high-risk areas surrounding Soi Bongkot. Officers targeted suspicious individuals in an effort to prevent the illegal sale and consumption of narcotics, reported The Pattaya News.

Residents have long demanded tougher action against the growing drug crisis in Pattaya’s backstreets, and police vow to maintain heightened patrols to keep the area safe.

In similar news, Pattaya officials are stepping up efforts to keep Jomtien’s bustling tourist hub crime-free amid growing concerns over drug activity. Mayor Poramet Ngampichet has ordered intensified inspections of Jomtien Soi 2 and 3, aiming to prevent the area from becoming a criminal hotspot.

Determined to maintain Jomtien’s reputation as a safe, family-friendly destination, the mayor has instructed officials to increase street patrols and collaborate with community leaders to curb illicit behaviour. Jomtien Soi 2 and 3, a lively area popular with both tourists and locals, plays a key role in Pattaya’s tourism-driven economy. The mayor’s proactive stance ensures visitors can enjoy their holiday without fear of crime.

This crackdown aligns with the city’s broader mission to combat drug abuse and enhance public safety. By boosting surveillance and strengthening community partnerships, authorities are sending a strong message that drug-related activities will not be tolerated.