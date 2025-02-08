Russian beauty queen faces grim future in notorious Thai prison

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal17 hours agoLast Updated: Saturday, February 8, 2025
3,687 1 minute read
Russian beauty queen faces grim future in notorious Thai prison
Photo courtesy of E2W news via Mirror UK

A former child beauty queen faces being locked up in a squalid Thai detention centre after allegedly overstaying her visa by just 10 days.

Alexandra Tikhomirova, crowned Little Miss Russia in 2013, is currently behind bars in Pattaya, a popular tourist hotspot, where she is reportedly held in dire conditions. According to Russian media, the 23 year old is imprisoned alongside violent criminals without access to food or water. She is expected to be transferred to Bangkok’s notorious Immigration Detention Centre (IDC), an overcrowded facility described as “inhumane” by former inmates and human rights groups.

Advertisements

Tikhomirova’s case has sparked controversy in Russia. It is alleged she was previously deported from Thailand following legal troubles, before spending several months in Dubai. She then returned to Thailand but failed to renew her visa. Despite her past success as a model, reports claim she is now stranded with no money for a ticket home after falling out with her parents. Some Russian news outlets suggest she worked as an escort, a claim her family strongly denies.

Russian beauty queen faces grim future in notorious Thai prison | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Mirror UK

A relative, Maria, told Komsomolskaya Pravda: “I am in shock. Why does everyone assume she is an escort? That is nonsense. Her parents care about her, they have a good family.”

Related Articles

Once a promising gymnast and model, Tikhomirova once spoke about inspiring others, saying: “The most important thing in life is self-development and self-knowledge.”

Meanwhile, concerns grow over IDC’s horrific conditions. Designed for 500 detainees, the facility regularly holds over twice that number, with reports of women, children, and elderly prisoners left to languish for years before deportation, reported The Mirror UK.

Russian beauty queen faces grim future in notorious Thai prison | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Mirror UK

In similar news, a 55 year old British man, Andrew Hopkins, arrived in the Land of Smiles expecting a peaceful, sun-soaked retreat. Instead, he found himself arrested, assaulted, and robbed.

Advertisements

It all began on an ordinary evening in Pattaya when Hopkins decided to take a casual stroll from his Airbnb. Unbeknownst to him, this simple decision would change everything. As he wandered through the neighbourhood, he accidentally walked into a neighbour’s entrance sign—setting off an unexpected and terrifying ordeal.

Latest Thailand News
Teen arrested with hand grenade outside Bangkok store Bangkok News

Teen arrested with hand grenade outside Bangkok store

13 hours ago
Transport firm staff confesses to selling data to gang in Bangkok Bangkok News

Transport firm staff confesses to selling data to gang in Bangkok

13 hours ago
Warehouse in Samut Sakhon raided for counterfeit goods Bangkok News

Warehouse in Samut Sakhon raided for counterfeit goods

13 hours ago
Thaksin tasked with cryptocurrency proposal by Malaysian PM Thailand News

Thaksin tasked with cryptocurrency proposal by Malaysian PM

14 hours ago
Furious Phuket residents demand action as gridlock worsens Phuket News

Furious Phuket residents demand action as gridlock worsens

14 hours ago
Chiang Mai initiative swaps leaves for eggs to combat haze Thailand News

Chiang Mai initiative swaps leaves for eggs to combat haze

14 hours ago
Thai military foils Harley-Davidson smuggling across Mekong River Thailand News

Thai military foils Harley-Davidson smuggling across Mekong River

16 hours ago
Cruel man caught on video hurling puppy into Koh Samui sea Thailand News

Cruel man caught on video hurling puppy into Koh Samui sea

16 hours ago
Pattaya police crack down on drug addicts setting fire to trash Pattaya News

Pattaya police crack down on drug addicts setting fire to trash

16 hours ago
Russian beauty queen faces grim future in notorious Thai prison Thailand News

Russian beauty queen faces grim future in notorious Thai prison

17 hours ago
Three Thai clinics face fraud charges for fake service claims Thailand News

Three Thai clinics face fraud charges for fake service claims

17 hours ago
Man caught with 800k meth pills in fake rescue car in Udon Thani Thailand News

Man caught with 800k meth pills in fake rescue car in Udon Thani

18 hours ago
Woman&#8217;s body found in suitcase with dumbbells in Rayong Thailand News

Woman’s body found in suitcase with dumbbells in Rayong

18 hours ago
Irishman arrested for cannabis shop break-in in Pattaya Pattaya News

Irishman arrested for cannabis shop break-in in Pattaya

18 hours ago
Thailand unveils third phase of 10000 baht stimulus project Thailand News

Thailand unveils third phase of 10000 baht stimulus project

18 hours ago
Daughter of deputy mayor arrested for call centre scam in Thailand Thailand News

Daughter of deputy mayor arrested for call centre scam in Thailand

1 day ago
Toxic air killing over 100 children every day in East Asia Thailand News

Toxic air killing over 100 children every day in East Asia

1 day ago
Something&#8217;s fishy: DSI busts 20 billion baht pork smuggling scam Thailand News

Something’s fishy: DSI busts 20 billion baht pork smuggling scam

1 day ago
Burmese drug adddict fatally assaulted for sexual harassment Thailand News

Burmese drug adddict fatally assaulted for sexual harassment

1 day ago
Baby turtles hatch on Phuket beach, but not all survive Phuket News

Baby turtles hatch on Phuket beach, but not all survive

1 day ago
Fruit frenzy: Contaminated durians to China halt Thai exports Thailand News

Fruit frenzy: Contaminated durians to China halt Thai exports

1 day ago
Thailand leads ASEAN dairy market with 19 billion baht in revenue Thailand News

Thailand leads ASEAN dairy market with 19 billion baht in revenue

1 day ago
Foreign man steals iPhone worth nearly 60,000 baht from Phuket shop Phuket News

Foreign man steals iPhone worth nearly 60,000 baht from Phuket shop

1 day ago
South Thailand: Bomb attack injures four police officers in Pattani Thailand News

South Thailand: Bomb attack injures four police officers in Pattani

1 day ago
Stable vision: Binance pushes for baht-backed crypto in Phuket Business News

Stable vision: Binance pushes for baht-backed crypto in Phuket

2 days ago
Crime NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal17 hours agoLast Updated: Saturday, February 8, 2025
3,687 1 minute read
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Warehouse in Samut Sakhon raided for counterfeit goods

Warehouse in Samut Sakhon raided for counterfeit goods

13 hours ago
Thaksin tasked with cryptocurrency proposal by Malaysian PM

Thaksin tasked with cryptocurrency proposal by Malaysian PM

14 hours ago
Furious Phuket residents demand action as gridlock worsens

Furious Phuket residents demand action as gridlock worsens

14 hours ago
Chiang Mai initiative swaps leaves for eggs to combat haze

Chiang Mai initiative swaps leaves for eggs to combat haze

14 hours ago