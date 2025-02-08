Russian beauty queen faces grim future in notorious Thai prison

Photo courtesy of E2W news via Mirror UK

A former child beauty queen faces being locked up in a squalid Thai detention centre after allegedly overstaying her visa by just 10 days.

Alexandra Tikhomirova, crowned Little Miss Russia in 2013, is currently behind bars in Pattaya, a popular tourist hotspot, where she is reportedly held in dire conditions. According to Russian media, the 23 year old is imprisoned alongside violent criminals without access to food or water. She is expected to be transferred to Bangkok’s notorious Immigration Detention Centre (IDC), an overcrowded facility described as “inhumane” by former inmates and human rights groups.

Tikhomirova’s case has sparked controversy in Russia. It is alleged she was previously deported from Thailand following legal troubles, before spending several months in Dubai. She then returned to Thailand but failed to renew her visa. Despite her past success as a model, reports claim she is now stranded with no money for a ticket home after falling out with her parents. Some Russian news outlets suggest she worked as an escort, a claim her family strongly denies.

A relative, Maria, told Komsomolskaya Pravda: “I am in shock. Why does everyone assume she is an escort? That is nonsense. Her parents care about her, they have a good family.”

Once a promising gymnast and model, Tikhomirova once spoke about inspiring others, saying: “The most important thing in life is self-development and self-knowledge.”

Meanwhile, concerns grow over IDC’s horrific conditions. Designed for 500 detainees, the facility regularly holds over twice that number, with reports of women, children, and elderly prisoners left to languish for years before deportation, reported The Mirror UK.

