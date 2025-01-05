Pattaya nightclub raid finds drug use, breaks curfew

Published: 13:10, 05 January 2025



Police in Pattaya conducted a significant raid on a nightclub located on the bustling Walking Street early this morning, January 5. The operation targeted Club Panda, which was operating beyond its legal hours, revealing traces of drug abuse among patrons.

At approximately 3.30am, a contingent of 100 police and administrative officials descended upon the club, discovering over 300 patrons, both Thai and foreign, within its premises. Despite the official closing time of 2am, alcohol was still being served, with a large portion of the foreign clientele being Chinese nationals.

This raid was prompted by a prior incident on December 27, where a Chinese customer suffered severe injuries after being assaulted by the club’s security staff. The victim remains hospitalised as a result of the attack.

Upon entering, police instructed the club staff to halt the music and illuminate the venue. Patrons were then segregated by gender for identification checks and subjected to urine testing.

Out of all those tested, 39 individuals, including 20 women, tested positive for drug use and were subsequently taken to Mueang Pattaya police station for further processing, reported Bangkok Post.

The club manager now faces charges for operating and serving alcohol beyond the permitted hours. Although the raid revealed drug use among patrons, officials did not uncover any illicit drugs or other illegal items on the premises.

In related news, a significant drug bust at a Pattaya nightclub led to the arrest of 54 patrons who tested positive for illegal substances. On December 8, at precisely 4.06am, Chon Buri’s governor initiated a comprehensive raid on Eleven Pub Pattaya, situated on South Pattaya Road.

More than 100 officers, including provincial and district administrative officials as well as local police, participated in this operation. The crackdown was prompted by complaints from locals concerned about drug activities at the venue.

Upon their arrival, officers discovered over 200 individuals inside the club, enjoying music and drinks. The police quickly took control by cutting the music and illuminating the venue.

