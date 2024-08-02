Pattaya minivan owner in despair after drain cover damages vehicle

Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

A 39 year old minivan owner has been left in dire straits after a dislodged drain cover severely damaged his vehicle in Pattaya. On the evening of July 13, near the entrance of Soi Phothisarn on Sukhumvit Road, Kosol’s white Toyota van encountered the rogue cover, which flew up and wreaked havoc on the undercarriage, damaging the fuel tank and power pump.

Despite promptly reporting the incident to Pattaya City police on July 15, Kosol Kwansuk’s pleas for help have fallen on deaf ears. Over two weeks later, he has yet to receive any response or assistance. Frustrated by the lack of action and shifting of responsibility, Kosol has turned to the media to shed light on his plight.

Kosol, who relies on his van for his family’s livelihood, is currently unable to work due to the extensive damage and inability to afford the repairs.

“I initially feared I had hit a motorcycle because of the loud noise. Upon inspection, I found the dislodged drain cover had struck my van.”

Local vendors and motorcycle taxi drivers corroborated Kosol’s account, revealing that the dislodged drain cover has been a recurring issue, causing multiple accidents. Just before Kosol’s ordeal, a motorcycle accident occurred on July 30 on Thepprasit Road, resulting in injuries and damage to the motorcycle.

The city’s delayed response has left Kosol feeling abandoned. He is now urgently appealing to Pattaya City officials, particularly Mayor Poramet Ngampichet, to investigate the situation and expedite the compensation process for his repair costs, reported Pattaya Mail.

