Pattaya: Major electrical system overhaul on Walking Street

To modernise Pattaya’s infrastructure, plans are underway for a significant electrical system upgrade in the bustling Walking Street area. The ambitious project, spearheaded by Mayor Poramet Ngampichet, aims to revitalise the city’s electrical grid and enhance public safety.

At a recent City Hall meeting on Wednesday, July 24, Mayor Poramet and the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) finalised the project details. The discussion focused on the PEA’s request to access Lot 6 of the electrical system development project, covering Zone 3 from Royal Garden Plaza to Walking Street. The upgrade plan includes laying new conduits and installing underground power lines along a 350-metre stretch of Walking Street. This will be followed by complete asphalt resurfacing to ensure a smooth finish.

Mayor Poramet emphasised the importance of minimising disruptions to residents, tourists, and local businesses during the project, which is expected to take no more than 30 days.

“We aim to complete the project on time to reduce the impact of construction work.”

To streamline the process and reduce future disruptions, Mayor Poramet has urged the PEA to coordinate with CAT Telecom (NT). The goal is to explore the possibility of laying communication cables underground simultaneously with the power lines. This collaboration could avoid redundant digging and lessen inconvenience to the community.

The findings from this coordination will be presented to the Pattaya City Council for further consideration. The project’s final schedule will be determined in the next meeting, marking a significant step towards modernising Pattaya’s infrastructure, reported Pattaya Mail.

