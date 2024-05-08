Manhole mayhem: Thefts lead to deadly consequences in Bangkok

Photo taken from MEA Facebook Page

The theft of manhole covers in Bangkok has resulted in the tragic deaths of two individuals, prompting the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) to convene a meeting yesterday with all related agencies. The meeting aimed to devise strategies to prevent future thefts and enhance pedestrian safety on city pavements.

The meeting led by BMA Deputy Permanent Secretary Narong Ruangsri included representatives from varied departments such as Public Works, Drainage and Sewerage, Traffic and Transportation, and the Metropolitan Waterworks Authority.

Other participants from the Mass Rapid Transit Authority, National Telecom, Highways Department and the Metropolitan Electricity Authority (MEA) were also present.

This urgent meeting was triggered by public concern after a 59 year old man lost his life due to falling into a 15-metre-deep manhole in Bangkok’s Lat Phrao district on Friday.

The manhole, which was under the supervision of the MEA, had a stolen iron cover replaced by plywood. The victim fell when he stepped onto this makeshift cover while crossing the road.

Another unfortunate incident occurred in the Thon Buri district on Sunday morning. A motorcyclist died after falling into an open drainage system within the Mahai Sawan underpass. The drainage lid had been stolen, leaving an unsecured opening.

Safety measures

Only after these incidents, did the BMA emphasise the critical role of safety measures for manholes on pavements, with Narong stating that rigorous inspections would be conducted during and post-MEA operations.

Central officials and district offices have been directed to intensify inspections and promptly report any abnormalities. The BMA insists that these issues be resolved within 24 hours.

Efforts to streamline the involvement of different agencies in handling public complaints received through the Traffy Fondue, City Hall’s reporting application, have been stressed.

The BMA is also considering the development of an app to collect public feedback after each issue is resolved.

City Hall intends to collaborate with related agencies to explore the possibility of implementing a lock system or changing the material of manhole covers. The idea of integrating an artificial intelligence system to offer real-time updates on the status of the city’s manhole covers is also being considered.

The BMA has mandated the erection of warning signs near every manhole in construction sites.

Satit Pongsathonwiboon, the MEA’s Assistant Governor, revealed plans to replace iron manhole covers with ultra-high performance concrete in areas most prone to theft, reported Bangkok Post.