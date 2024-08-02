TikTok user lists Thailand’s top five rare coins

Picture courtesy of youtube

A TikTok user known as xnakhonprathom, commonly referred to as X Nakhon Pathom, shared a clip ranking five of Thailand’s most legendary and rare coins, valued from hundreds of thousands to a million baht.

The video categorises the five rare coins into one type of 1 baht coin, three types of 5 baht coins, and one type of 10 baht coin. This detailed ranking has sparked numerous comments and discussions after its release. Here are the specifics of each coin:

The 1 baht coin from 1950 is currently valued between 300,000 and 500,000 baht. This coin has garnered significant attention due to its historical significance and limited availability.

The 5 baht coin featuring a Garuda in a tilted position from 1981 is also valued between 300,000 and 500,000 baht. This coin is particularly notable for its design and rarity.

Another 5 baht coin, this time featuring the Garuda in an upright position from 1982, is priced similarly between 300,000 and 500,000 baht. A distinct feature to look out for on this coin is the character ด (Dor Dek).

The third type of 5 baht coin, known as the Royal Barge coin from 1986, also carries a value between 300,000 and 500,000 baht. Its unique design and limited production make it a prized possession for collectors.

The 10 baht coin from 1990 stands out with a production number of only 100 coins, making it extremely rare. This coin is valued between 500,000 and 1,000,000 baht.

Specific characteristics

Each coin has specific characteristics that make them valuable and sought-after by collectors. The rarity, historical value, and unique designs are key factors that contribute to their high market prices. Collectors and enthusiasts often use these distinguishing features to authenticate and appraise the coins.

The clip shared by xnakhonprathom has not only highlighted these rare coins but also provided valuable insights into identifying and appraising them. The significant interest and engagement from viewers demonstrate the growing fascination with rare and valuable coins in Thailand.

The interest in coin collecting has seen a resurgence, with many people delving into the hobby to uncover hidden treasures and learn more about the country’s rich history through its currency.

The video serves as an educational piece for both seasoned collectors and those new to the hobby, providing them with the knowledge needed to identify and value these rare coins.

As the popularity of coin collecting continues to rise, so does the value of these legendary coins. Collectors are always on the lookout for rare finds, and the information provided by xnakhonprathom offers a valuable resource for those looking to expand their collections, reported Khaosod.