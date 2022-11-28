Connect with us

Pattaya

Pattaya hotel thieves snatch valuables from Thai and Dutch tourists

Published

 on 

Tourists were robbed at a Pattaya hotel, photo by The Pattaya News.

Two Pattaya thieves snatched valuables from Thai and Dutch tourists at a hotel early yesterday morning. The incident took place at an unnamed hotel on Soi Pattaya-Naklua 20 in Bang Lamung.

The Dutch victim, 37 year old Christian Fuchs, said he placed 4,000 baht in cash on the table in his hotel room before he went to take a shower. Fuchs said he came out of the shower to find that his cash had vanished, and there were signs that someone had entered his room.

Fuchs said he then saw the suspects turning around a corner outside, so he chased them. That’s when he heard a call for help from the other victim, a Thai woman named Ae. The suspects fled the scene on a motorbike, Fuchs said.

Ae told police she saw two skinny male suspects running past her. She assumed the men were simply other hotel guests until they got on their motorbike, turned back, and nabbed her purse before escaping. 

Ae said the thieves looked about 170 and 160 centmetres tall, and between 20-30 years old.

Ae’s purse contained 500 baht in cash, and a smartphone worth 5,000 baht, The Pattaya News reported. 

Pattaya Police Captain Sontaya Khansub inspected Fuchs’s room and found traces of tampering. The police are now on the prowl to track down the suspects.

This news comes after a group of thieves snatched two mobile phones from a Pattaya guest house earlier this month. One of the thieves reportedly snatched the phones while another asked a staff member to take him on a tour of the rooms. 

Two of the thieves were caught at their rental room on Beach Road, and one was caught at a hotel on Pattaya Second Road. The three Egyptian men admitted that they were the people caught in the CCTV footage, however, they denied the allegations.

After the latest Pattaya hotel theft, police will hopefully once again nab the crooks.

 

HolyCowCm
2022-11-28 11:49
I always inspect my room 100% for ways to get in, but the higher quality hotel is less to worry about, but still do not be fooled. I look at locks, door jam space in which they can easily slip…

A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor's Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

Trending