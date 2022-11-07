Connect with us

Egyptian men who allegedly stole mobile phones from Pattaya guest house arrested

Published

 on 

The suspects, photo by The Pattaya News.

UPDATE

Three men who allegedly worked together to steal two mobile phones from a Pattaya guest house have been arrested. CCTV footage showed the second and third suspects walking down Pattaya Second Road the night before. 

The first and second suspects were also seen heading down Pattaya Second Road to Pattaya Central Road after they left the guest house.

The first and third suspects were arrested in their rental room at the Panowla Residence on Soi 13/2 on Beach Road. They then led the police to the second suspect staying at the Lek hotel in Soi 12 on Pattaya Second Road.

Even though the suspects admitted that they were the people caught in the CCTV footage, they denied the allegations, The Pattaya News reported.

The men have been identified as Egyptian nationals. The men are 41 year old Yasser Zaki Mohamed Ismail, 46 year old Ali Elasayed Attia Hussein, and 45 year old Mamdouh Abouamer Badawy.

One of the thieves had reportedly snatched the phones while another had asked a staff member to take him on a tour of the rooms. The staff checked CCTV and saw that the mobile phones, a 9,500-baht Samsung A21, and 15,000-baht Huawei Mate 20 Pro, had gone and that one of the tourists stole them.

ORIGINAL STORY

Pattaya Police are on the lookout for two Middle Eastern men who robbed two mobile phones yesterday from a hotel at Soi Pattaya Sai Song.

A 43 year old member of the hotel staff, Siriwan Saeng-Arun, told police that the two Middle Eastern tourists requested to see a room before booking on Saturday, November 5.

Siriwan showed the alleged tourists a room on the third floor but they felt the room was too small and did not book. Siriwan said the tourists left the hotel and she did not see anything strange with their actions.

Then, one of the tourists returned to the hotel again yesterday. He did the same thing and asked Siriwan to take him on a tour of the hotel’s rooms.

While Siriwan took the tourist upstairs on the tour, his friend returned and swiped two mobile phones from the hotel check-in counter.

Siriwan checked CCTV and saw that the mobile phones, a 9,500-baht Samsung A21, and 15,000-baht Huawei Mate 20 Pro, had gone and that one of the tourists stole them.

A Mueng Pattaya Police Station officer made known they are on the lookout for the tourists. They both wore face masks to hide their identities.

 

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Recent comments:
Wackamole
2022-11-07 13:55
25 minutes ago, 23RD said: This is a very common phenomenon in Pattaya. I see this tactic regularly in 7/11 and Family Mart Stores where large numbers of two particular nationalities of tourists enter these stores 3-4 members of these…
23RD
2022-11-07 14:08
11 minutes ago, Wackamole said: Really? What nationalities would they be? I've only ever seen Chinese enter a 7 in large numbers and it never occurred to me they could be up to no good Next time you visit Pattaya…
Wackamole
2022-11-07 14:15
7 minutes ago, 23RD said: Next time you visit Pattaya eyes wide open and you'll see what I mean.  I fear I will not see it, I must simply be too street-dumb. Would be much appreciated if you just clarified,…
23RD
2022-11-07 14:46
20 minutes ago, Wackamole said: I fear I will not see it, I must simply be too street-dumb. Would be much appreciated if you just clarified, then I'd have a chance to spot it happening. If I  named the two…
Wackamole
2022-11-07 15:09
23 minutes ago, 23RD said: If I  named the two main nationalities of folk I've seen committing this sort of crime I'd probably be accused of stereotyping people on the basis of their race Wackamole my old China. So all…

A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

Trending