Thailand

Thai gold necklace thief escapes arrest by swimming to Myanmar

Published

 on 

Photo via สถานีตำรวจภูธรแม่สาย and ท้องถิ่นนิวส์

A thief stole a gold necklace worth about 150,000 baht from a shop near a police station in Chiang Rai and then escaped arrest by embarking on a death-defying swim across a snake-infested river to Myanmar.

Khaosod reported that the theft happened on Saturday, November 26, at a gold shop named Seri Phan in the Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai, which is located only 200 metres far from the Mae Sai Police Station.

The shop’s manager informed the police that a male customer entered the shop and asked to see a 45.6-gram gold necklace, worth about 100,000 baht. The man said it was too expensive but added that he would ask his wife’s opinion and come back later.

The thief came back to the shop in disguise and said…

“My wife wants a 75.8-gram gold necklace.”

The necklace was worth about 148,750 baht, nearly 50,000 baht more expensive than the first one.

The manager agreed to the sale and let him check the goods but the thief immediately snatched the necklace and dashed off on his motorcycle.

Police checked CCTV cameras at the shop, the nearby area, and along the road until they found the thief’s motorcycle parked near the Ruak River at the Thai-Burmese border. A camera near the river showed that the thief parked his motorcycle and swam about 100 metres through snake-infested, polluted water, to Myanmar’s side.

The police are now contacting the Office of Thailand-Myanmar Border Cooperation to ask for help from Myanmar’s authorities to track the gold necklace thief.

 

HolyCowCm
2022-11-28 12:02
43 minutes ago, Thaiger said: A thief stole a gold necklace worth about 150,000 baht from a shop near a police station in Chiang Rai and then escaped arrest by embarking on a death-defying swim across a snake-infested river to…

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger focusing on Thai news and what's happening in Thailand.

