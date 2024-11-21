Arab tourist accused of assaulting ladyboy in Patong, Phuket

Picture courtesy of Patong Police

A troubling incident unfolded in Patong, Phuket, where a 35 year old ladyboy from Songkhla was allegedly assaulted by an Arab tourist. This incident, which took place outside a massage shop on the bustling Bangla Road, has sparked an investigation by local police.

The altercation occurred around 2.30am yesterday, November 20, near Benz Massage on Soi Bangla. According to a police report, Phisansak Waiyanon was approached by two Arab men who engaged him in conversation.

The situation took a turn when one of the men, clad in a black shirt and white pants, inquired if Phisansak was a ladyboy. Upon receiving confirmation, the man grew agitated and began filming, escalating the situation into a heated argument.

Matters worsened when the second man, dressed in a white shirt and black shorts, joined the confrontation. A physical fight ensued between Phisansak and the man in the black shirt, during which plastic chairs were reportedly used as weapons. Phisansak sustained a head injury in the scuffle and sought shelter inside the massage shop.

The aggression did not stop there; the two men allegedly threw a bottle at the shop’s front door, causing damage before they fled the scene. Phisansak’s ordeal led him to report the incident to the Patong Police, where Deputy Chief of Investigation Chomphonuch Anantayakun recorded the complaint, reported The Phuket News.

“Officers have taken Phisansak to Patong Hospital for medical attention and are now investigating the assault,” a police spokesperson confirmed. Efforts are underway to identify the suspects, including a review of CCTV footage from the area, with the aim of pursuing legal action.

