Thai woman stabbed in Pattaya, foreign suspect still at large

Published: 13:52, 30 November 2024
A Thai woman, between 30 and 40 years old, was reportedly stabbed in the neck by a foreign man in Jomtien, Pattaya. The incident occurred on Thursday, November 28, on the fourth floor of a building located in Soi Welcome. Police are actively pursuing the suspect, who managed to flee the scene before their arrival.

Pattaya police were informed of the assault at 4.06pm on November 28. Police officers and rescue volunteers, alongside local reporters, reached the location promptly to investigate. The area was secured to prevent unrelated individuals from interfering with the investigation.

The victim, whose identity remains undisclosed, suffered a significant neck wound and was bleeding profusely. Rescue workers swiftly transported her to a nearby hospital for urgent medical attention.

Witnesses from the building heard cries for help but were initially unaware of the situation. They recalled seeing a man, whose nationality is still unknown, hastily leaving the building post-incident. This observation was quickly communicated to the police.

The Pattaya police are currently analysing CCTV footage in hopes of identifying and apprehending the suspect. The motive for this violent attack remains unclear. Further details are expected once the victim’s health improves and she can provide a statement, reported Pattaya News.

In related news, a fiery family feud erupted in the early hours in Pattaya, escalating into a shocking stabbing incident that left both a young man and his intoxicated stepfather injured. The altercation kicked off at around 2.06am on Wednesday, November 27, in a residence on Soi Yensabai, sparking a frenzy of emergency response.

In other news, a jealous Thai man physically assaulted his lover at a rented room in the central province of Prachin Buri and ended up being stabbed to death by her. The 22 year old Thai woman called officers from the Si Maha Pho Police Station to the scene of the incident at around 12.45am on Thursday, November 28, after she stabbed her 31 year old lover to death.

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

