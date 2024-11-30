Thai woman stabbed in Pattaya, foreign suspect still at large

Photo courtesy of Pattaya News

A Thai woman, between 30 and 40 years old, was reportedly stabbed in the neck by a foreign man in Jomtien, Pattaya. The incident occurred on Thursday, November 28, on the fourth floor of a building located in Soi Welcome. Police are actively pursuing the suspect, who managed to flee the scene before their arrival.

Pattaya police were informed of the assault at 4.06pm on November 28. Police officers and rescue volunteers, alongside local reporters, reached the location promptly to investigate. The area was secured to prevent unrelated individuals from interfering with the investigation.

The victim, whose identity remains undisclosed, suffered a significant neck wound and was bleeding profusely. Rescue workers swiftly transported her to a nearby hospital for urgent medical attention.

Witnesses from the building heard cries for help but were initially unaware of the situation. They recalled seeing a man, whose nationality is still unknown, hastily leaving the building post-incident. This observation was quickly communicated to the police.

The Pattaya police are currently analysing CCTV footage in hopes of identifying and apprehending the suspect. The motive for this violent attack remains unclear. Further details are expected once the victim’s health improves and she can provide a statement, reported Pattaya News.

