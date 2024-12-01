Four million young Thais hooked on online gambling, experts warn

Published: 10:53, 01 December 2024
2 minutes read
More than four million young Thais have been lured into the world of online gambling, a growing concern that experts warn could evolve into addiction, affecting their mental and physical health.

This pressing issue was brought to light by Pongthep Wongwatcharapaiboon, director of the ThaiHealth Promotion Foundation, during the annual conference of the Centre for Gambling Studies (CGS) held recently in Samyan, Bangkok.

Pongthep pointed out the increasing number of online gambling platforms, many of which are promoted by influencers. These platforms have captivated the attention of over four million young people in Thailand, drawing them into the risky realm of online gambling.

“Continuous gambling leads to a loss of self-control. Even after experiencing losses or wanting to quit, individuals find it hard to stop, which is a dangerous sign.”

The risks associated with gambling habits, including the potential for addiction, were emphasised by Pongthep. He described gambling addiction as a psychiatric disorder similar to substance addiction, with the power to impact families, communities, and society as a whole.

“One gambling addict affects 10 to 17 people close to them.”

Combating addiction

Since 2010, ThaiHealth has been proactive in tackling gambling-related issues. The organisation has launched awareness campaigns, promoted youth resilience, and advocated for policies to regulate and mitigate gambling problems, Pongthep stated.

In a related presentation, Nualnoi Trirat, director of CGS, shared insights from a 2023 survey conducted by the Research Centre for Social and Business Development. The survey, which included 7,131 respondents aged 15 and older across 24 provinces between mid-November and December, revealed that a staggering 99.3% of Thais are acquainted with someone who gambles.

The findings showed that 21% of children and 26% of teenagers feel tempted to gamble due to social influences. Alarmingly, over one million youths aged 15 to 18 engaged in gambling last year, marking an increase of 231,000 compared to 2021.

Among individuals aged 19 to 25, 3.92 million participated in gambling activities, while senior citizens over the age of 60 accounted for 4.47 million gamblers. This represents a significant rise of over 400,000 gamblers compared to the previous year.

Approximately 7.45 million gamblers reported experiencing financial instability, mental health issues, and interpersonal conflicts as a result of their gambling habits, reported Bangkok Post.

Nualnoi expressed concerns about the lack of adequate mental health services in Thailand to support the estimated six million gamblers who are at high risk of becoming long-term, problematic gamblers.

More than half of the Thai population opposes the legalisation of gambling activities such as football betting, casinos, and online platforms. There is a widespread fear that legalisation could exacerbate gambling addictions, Nualnoi added.

Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalism student from Mahidol University with a passion for history, writing and delivering news content with a rich storytelling narrative.

